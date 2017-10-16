Williams earns MW Player of the Week honors for 2nd time

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Avery Williams #26 of the Boise State Broncos catches the ball returning the punt 53 yards for a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at SDCCU Stadium. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images) (Photo: Kent Horner, 2017 Getty Images)

BOISE - Boise State redshirt freshman Avery Williams was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced on Monday.

Williams returned a punt 53-yard for a touchdown against San Diego State on Saturday, giving the Broncos an early 7-0 lead.

"I had 10 other guys that did their job," recalled Williams, "and blocked all their guys. It really made it easy on me."

Williams also had a 43-yard kickoff return to begin the second half and recorded a career-high six tackles in his second career start a cornerback.

This is the second time this season that Williams has earned the honor. He was also named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned an 81-yard punt for a touchdown in the season-opener against Troy.

"I feel like I do a great job of trying to build momentum on this team," Williams said. "Anytime I can give my team a boost in those aspects, I'm going to take the chance."

Williams currently ranks fifth in the FBS in total punt return yards (222) and ninth in yards per punt return (15.9). He is also one of only five players in the country with multiple punt returns for a touchdown this season.



