Virginia hands Boise State its worst home loss since 2001

BOISE, - Kurt Benkert threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead Virginia past Boise State 42-23 on Friday night in the Broncos' worst home loss since 2001.



Virginia (3-1) notched its first win west of the Mississippi River since 1991 when it beat BYU 45-40. In avenging an embarrassing 56-14 loss to Boise State in 2015, the Cavaliers also surpassed their win total from last season.



Boise State (2-2) hasn't suffered a double-digit loss at home since the 2001 season.



While this was Virginia's first trip to Boise, second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall faced the Broncos on the road twice while coaching BYU, losing both times.



After surrendering an 80-yard scoring drive to open the game, Virginia took control by ripping off 21 straight points.



The momentum shifted on a botched play by Boise State's special teams, a long-time signature strength of the Broncos. Trailing 14-7 late in the first half, Boise State attempted a fake punt from its own 40, but Alec Dhaenens fumbled the direct snap and fell on it at the 33. Two plays later, Benkert hit Doni Dowling on a 27-yard scoring strike to push the Virginia lead to 14 points.



Boise State rallied with a quick touchdown before halftime, but Virginia took the opening drive of the second half 75 yards, on three plays, capped by a 64-yard touchdown pass from Benkert to Andre Levrone.



And the Cavaliers never looked back.



Brett Rypien, who returned to action after suffering a concussion against Washington State, threw for 353 yards and one interception for Boise State.



Virginia's defense held Boise State to just 30 yards rushing, while the Cavaliers' offense rolled up 167 yards on the ground.



With a trio of scoring strikes, Benkert moved into fifth among Virginia career touchdown passing leaders with 31.



TAKEAWAYS



Virginia completed the non-conference portion of its schedule with a statement win. After struggling through a 2-9 season a year ago, Mendenhall already has the Cavaliers trending upward.



Boise State, which was one bad break away from beating Washington State and entering the game likely ranked, has an open date at the right time. The Broncos need to figure out their identity on offense and solve a plethora of problems with the special teams unit.



UP NEXT



Virginia opens its ACC schedule at home against Duke on Oct. 7, while Boise State also takes a week off before traveling to rival BYU on Oct. 6.

