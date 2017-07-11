The center of attention; Hampton lands on Rimington Trophy Watch List

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Offensive lineman Mason Hampton #59 of the Boise State Broncos during the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Chase Field on December 27, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

BOISE -- Boise State senior Mason Hampton was one of 71 centers recognized by the Rimington Trophy Committee when they revealed their 2017 watch list, on Tuesday.

Hampton, who makes his preseason watch list debut, started 11 of 13 games and was an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention for the Broncos last fall.

The offensive line was one of the strengths of the Boise State football team in 2016. They only surrendered 19 sacks, their fewest in a season since 2012, and provided quarterback Brett Rypien with enough time to throw for 3,646 yards, the most in the Mountain West. For their efforts, Hampton and the rest of the offensive line were semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football's top offensive line unit.

As a backup lineman and special teams contributor the previous two seasons, Hampton appeared in all 27 games during his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

In addition to the football field, the Meridian High School alumnus has also excelled in the classroom. This past December Hampton was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Football First Team, becoming just the fifth Bronco in program history to earn such an honor.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the top center in college football. The winner will be recognized at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 13, 2018.

Preseason Watch List

Announced

July 10

· Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

· Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle

July 11

· Mackey Award: Jake Roh, senior, tight end

Still to come

July 12

· Lou Groza Award: Best place-kicker

· Ray Guy Award: Best punter

July 13

· Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Most outstanding defensive player

· Outland Trophy: Most outstanding interior lineman

July 14

· Jim Thorpe Award: Best defensive back

July 17

· Butkus Award: Best linebacker

· Paul Hornug Award: Most versatile player in college football

July 18

· Biletnikoff Award: Most outstanding receiver

· Wuerffel Trophy: Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

July 19

· Davey O'Brien Award: Best quarterback

July 20

· Doak Walker Award: Best running back

July 21

· Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player

