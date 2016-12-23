Sumner-Gardner no longer a member of the Boise State football team

Dylan Sumner-Gardner makes a play against San Jose State on Nov. 4, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Sophomore safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner is no longer a member of the Boise State football team, the school confirmed to KTVB on Friday.

A release from Boise State said: "Due to a violation of team rules and a continuation of academic issues from earlier this season, at this point in time Dylan Sumner-Gardner is not a member of the Boise State football team."

Sumner-Gardner, who was one of the highest-rated recruits in school history, missed the first four games of the season due to academic issues.

Despite the end of this academic suspension, Sumner-Gardner did not travel to New Mexico in the week that followed. He eventually returned to action against Colorado State and played in the next six games before missing the Air Force game at the end of the year.

According to his mom's Twitter account, Sumner-Gardner recently had surgery to repair his shoulder.

It is unknown at the time if Sumner-Gardner - who has two years of eligibility remaining - will attempt to play somewhere else.



