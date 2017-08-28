Still 9,000-10,000 tickets for BSU opener Saturday

Boise State Broncos (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE -- Boise State kicks off the 2017 season at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, playing a day-game at home for the first time since the 2013 season. Day-games have been a hot topic for Bronco Nation, eager for earlier kickoffs compared to the typical 8:15 p.m. late-night games, and yet, there are still plenty of tickets available for Saturday’s season opener against Troy.

GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs Troy

"They (ticket sales) are not where we want them. We are still sitting probably somewhere between 9 and 10 thousand tickets available. That's lower than we've been in the past without a doubt. I'm okay being transparent about that, I think programs across this country are struggling from an attendance standpoint," said Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey.

It’s a bit of a surprise to only see 26,000 tickets sold so far for the season opener, especially when you consider Troy is coming off a 10-win season of their own and returns nearly every starter from last year’s team.

"Troy won 10 games last year and a bowl game, this might be one of the best group of five matchups. We got our hands full on Saturday and more importantly this place needs to be shaking and come out and support our team because they're going to need it," said Apsey.

MORE: Buy tickets here

The last time the Broncos played a day game at home on September 7, 2013 a crowd of 33,293 showed up to see Boise State defeat Tennessee-Martin 63-14.

“How important it is for our fans to support this program, it goes hand in hand, the expectations around this place are really high. We've got to still be able to make sure we are providing the resources for this program to be successful and we count on our fans,” said Apsey.

Apsey also noted today that season ticket sales this season are down compared to years past.

"We are down, we are not where we want to be without a doubt. We've got some gains to make in that area as well," said Apsey.

Regardless, there are still five more days for Boise State fans to purchase the 9,000 to 10,000 tickets still available, and Apsey is hopeful Bronco Nation will show up in the Broncos season opener.

"Bronco nation has always been there for us and I'm hopeful we will see them again on Saturday," said Apsey.

MORE: Boise State: 'No stone left unturned' to improve fan experience at home football games

Other tidbits from today’s interview with Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey

-On possible east-side stadium renovations

"We've been working with some architects and given them some ideas on what we want to see happen. It's necessary, it's just to the point now where the restrooms, the concession areas and the pathways in between seats, just all the things over there are old and need updated," said Apsey.

"I would suspect over the next couple of months that we'll know exactly what we want to do, and how we are going to try and pay for it," said Apsey.

"We are certainly addressing it right now and I'd like to have a plan of what we'd like to do going forward by the end of this football season," said Apsey.

"It's necessary, it has to happen in my opinion, it's not a choice. There's a difference between a need and a want, and that's a need for us," said Apsey.

-On possibly selling beer/alcohol in stadium at games

"In regards to beer in the stadium, that's just not something we are comfortable addressing right now," said Apsey.

-On future scheduling for football

"Close, we are close. We've got an announcement about a few different things, so we are just kind of waiting to tidy everything up," said Apsey.

Watch the full interview:

© 2017 KTVB-TV