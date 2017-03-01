Huff leaves Boise State to join staff at UW

Boise State offensive line coach Scott Huff talks to his players at practice. (Photo: Jay Tust/KTVB)

BOISE - The longest-tenured member of the Boise State coaching staff has left the program.

Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Scott Huff is leaving his alma mater after 12 years as an assistant to join the staff at the University of Washington.

“As a former player, then having the privilege to coach at my alma mater, I can’t thank Bronco Nation enough for the support throughout the years," Huff said in a statement. "Although I am excited about this new opportunity, I will sincerely miss the players, coaches, administration and fans that have made Boise State such a special place for myself and my family.”

The move reunites Huff with former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen, who is now the head coach at the University of Washington.

Petersen originally hired Huff to be the tight ends coach for the Broncos in 2006. Since then, Huff has served has offensive line coach, special teams coordinator, and co-offensive coordinator at Boise State.

Last 3 years:



Sanford➡️WKU, HC

Adams➡️WKU, OC

Drinkwitz➡️NC State, OC

Huff➡️UW, OL

Yates➡️Arizona, DC

Brown➡️USU*



*Not renewed by BSU — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 1, 2017

Huff was one of two holdovers - along with defensive coordinator Andy Avalos - from Petersen's staff when Bryan Harsin was hired as head coach at Boise State in 2013.

"We want to wish Coach Huff the best of luck as he makes this move to Washington," Harsin said in a statement on Wednesday. "There are few that have been as loyal to the Boise State program as Scott Huff, both as a player and coach. Beyond his coaching acumen, his ability to build relationships with his players and develop them on and off the field is what makes him special."

Harsin has not yet named Huff's replacement.

