Rypien named to Maxwell Award Watch List

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Brett Rypien #4 of the Boise State Broncos passing during first half action against the Washington State Cougars on September 10, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BOISE -- Boise State junior quarterback Brett Rypien was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, an award presented annually to the best all-around player in the NCAA, on Monday.

Rypien is coming off a sophomore season in which he led the Mountain West in passing yards (3,646), completions (244) and attempts (394). He also ranked 15th in the FBS with a 155.7 quarterback rating and earned First Team All-Mountain West honors.

There are 85 players on the Maxwell Award Watch List, including 34 quarterbacks. The only other Mountain West players included on the list are Wyoming junior quarterback Josh Allen and San Diego State senior running back Rashaad Penny.

The last three players to win the Heisman Trophy have also claimed the Maxwell Award. Twelve of the last 14 recipients of the honor have been quarterbacks.

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was a finalist for the Maxwell Award in 2011, along with Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and Alabama running back Trent Richardson. Luck ended up winning the award before getting drafted No. 1 overall months later by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Maxwell Award semifinalist will be revealed on Oct. 30, and the finalist on Nov. 20. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7 on ESPN.

