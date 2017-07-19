Rypien adds Davey O'Brien Award to preseason watch list collection

Dec 27, 2016; Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) against the Baylor Bears linebacker Taylor Young (1) during the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. Baylor defeated Boise State 31-12. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien landed on yet another preseason watch list on Wednesday, upping his total to a team-high four.



The Davey O'Brien Award was the latest to honor the 6-foot-2 205-pound junior. The award is presented annually to the top quarterback in the country.



Rypien led the Mountain West with 3,646 passing yards last season, the second most by a sophomore in the 18-year history of the conference.



He teamed up with senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and former Bronco Thomas Sperbeck to become just the third trio in Mountain West history to have a 3,000-yard passer and two receivers with over 1,100 receiving yards in a single-season.



Rypien has also been honored by the Maxwell Award, the Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team and the Wuerffel Trophy this offseason.



There are 30 total quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in the only other player from the Mountain West to make the list.



This is the second straight year that Rypien has received preseason honors from Davey O'Brien committee. The winner of the 2017 award will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Dec. 7.

Preseason Watch List

Announced

July 10

· Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

· Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle

July 11

· Mackey Award: Jake Roh, senior, tight end

· Rimington Award: Mason Hampton, senior, center

July 12

· Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): N/A

· Ray Guy Award (Best punter): N/A

July 13

· Outland Trophy: Archie Lewis, senior, offensive tackle

July 14

· Jim Thorpe Award: N/A

July 17

· Butkus Award: N/A

· Paul Hornug Award: Cedrick Wilson, senior, wide receiver

July 18

· Biletnikoff Award: Cedrick Wilson, senior, wide receiver

· Wuerffel Trophy: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

July 19

· Davey O'Brien Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

July 20

· Doak Walker Award: Best running back

July 21

· Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player

