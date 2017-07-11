Roh recognized among best tight ends in the NCAA

BOISE -- Boise State senior tight end Jake Roh was named to the Mackey Award watch list, presented annually to the nation's top tight end, on Tuesday.
Roh was limited to just four catches for 59 yards over the first 10 games of last season due to injury. His best performance of 2016 came against Baylor in the Cactus Bowl in December. Roh hauled in a career-high six catches for 54 yards.
During both his freshman and sophomore seasons, Roh was one of the most productive tight ends in the Mountain West. He led all players at his position in catches (35) as a freshman in 2014 and ranked second (33) in 2015.
Roh's 78 career receptions are the most among active Boise State players. He caught at least one pass in the first 27 games of his career, a streak that was snapped last season against Oregon State on Sept. 24.
Of the 55 tight ends on the preseason Mackey Award watch list, there are 20 representatives from Group of 5 programs, including four total from the Mountain West. San Diego State senior David Wells, Hawaii senior Metuisela Ugna, and Utah State sophomore Dax Raymond join Roh.
The Mackey Award has been presented every year since 2000. No Group of 5 tight end has ever won the award before.
This year's recipient will be announced on Dec. 6. The award will then be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7 on ESPN.
Preseason Watch List
Announced
July 10
- Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback
- Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle
July 10
- Rimington Trophy: Mason Hampton, senior, center
Still to come
July 12
- Lou Groza Award: Best place-kicker
- Ray Guy Award: Best punter
July 13
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Most outstanding defensive player
- Outland Trophy: Most outstanding interior lineman
July 14
- Jim Thorpe Award: Best defensive back
July 17
- Butkus Award: Best linebacker
- Paul Hornug Award: Most versatile player in college football
July 18
- Biletnikoff Award: Most outstanding receiver
- Wuerffel Trophy: Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement
July 19
- Davey O'Brien Award: Best quarterback
July 20
- Doak Walker Award: Best running back
July 21
- Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs