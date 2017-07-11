Roh recognized among best tight ends in the NCAA

Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos tight end Jake Roh (88) catches a pass against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE -- Boise State senior tight end Jake Roh was named to the Mackey Award watch list, presented annually to the nation's top tight end, on Tuesday.

Roh was limited to just four catches for 59 yards over the first 10 games of last season due to injury. His best performance of 2016 came against Baylor in the Cactus Bowl in December. Roh hauled in a career-high six catches for 54 yards.

During both his freshman and sophomore seasons, Roh was one of the most productive tight ends in the Mountain West. He led all players at his position in catches (35) as a freshman in 2014 and ranked second (33) in 2015.

Roh's 78 career receptions are the most among active Boise State players. He caught at least one pass in the first 27 games of his career, a streak that was snapped last season against Oregon State on Sept. 24.

Of the 55 tight ends on the preseason Mackey Award watch list, there are 20 representatives from Group of 5 programs, including four total from the Mountain West. San Diego State senior David Wells, Hawaii senior Metuisela Ugna, and Utah State sophomore Dax Raymond join Roh.

The Mackey Award has been presented every year since 2000. No Group of 5 tight end has ever won the award before.

This year's recipient will be announced on Dec. 6. The award will then be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7 on ESPN.

Preseason Watch List

Announced

July 10

Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle

July 10

Rimington Trophy: Mason Hampton, senior, center

Still to come

July 12

Lou Groza Award: Best place-kicker

Ray Guy Award: Best punter

July 13

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Most outstanding defensive player

Outland Trophy: Most outstanding interior lineman

July 14

Jim Thorpe Award: Best defensive back

July 17

Butkus Award: Best linebacker

Paul Hornug Award: Most versatile player in college football

July 18

Biletnikoff Award: Most outstanding receiver

Wuerffel Trophy: Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

July 19

Davey O'Brien Award: Best quarterback

July 20

Doak Walker Award: Best running back

July 21

Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player

