Ricedorff declares himself ineligible, no longer with Boise State football program

BOISE -- Boise State announced that junior quarterback Rathen Ricedorff is no longer a member of the football program on Tuesday.

Ricedorff rendered himself ineligible for the entire 2017 football season due to an NCAA rules violation, and is no longer with the team, according to Boise State.

Ricedorff transferred from Mesa Community College and was one of two quarterbacks in the Boise State 2017 recruiting class.

The 26-year-old was the No. 6 rated JUCO quarterback by ESPN this past season. As a sophomore, he completed 282-of-434 passes for 3,688 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He led the Thunderbirds to a 9-2 record.

Ricedorff enrolled at Boise State this spring and participated during the Broncos’ spring practice schedule. He also played limited snaps in the Blue and Orange Spring Game last week, completing 1-of-3 passes for 17 yards to go along with an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

The departure of Ricedorff leave Boise State with just two quarterbacks on their current roster – junior-to-be Brett Rypien and redshirt freshman-to-be Jake Constantine.

True freshman Chase Cord is set to enroll in June.

Ricedorff is the fourth quarterback to leave the Boise State program over the last 29 months, joining Alex Ogle, Ryan Finley and Tommy Stuart.



