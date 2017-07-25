Numbers revealed for Bronco newcomers; updated for veterans

9-21 QB Brett Rypien throws a pass to RB Ryan Wolpin (Photo: Jay Tust / KTVB)

BOISE -- The Boise State football team announced jersey numbers for incoming players, as well as changes for the veterans on Tuesday .

Incoming freshman, transfer players, as well as the three Broncos who decided to swap digits.

Listed below is each current Bronco is the player that previously wore the number and played on the same side of the ball.

(Year number was last worn)

Numbers for Newcomers:

6 - Cartrell Thomas, WR

Previous offensive player to wear: WR, Chaz Anderson (2016)

10 - Chase Cord, QB

Previous offensive player to wear: RB, Cory Young (2016)

13 - Marques Evans, CB

Previous defensive player to wear: LB, Blake Renaud (2014)

18 - Jermani Brown, CB

Previous defensive player to wear: DE, Jabril Frazier (2015)

19 - Aisa Kelemete, STUD

Previous defensive player to wear: CB, Mercy Maston (2013)

20 - Roman Kafentzis, LB

Previous defensive player to wear: LB Tanner Vallejo (2016)

21 - Tyreque Jones, S

Previous defensive player to wear: CB, Ladarryl Blair (2016)

24 - Breydon Body, LB

Previous defensive player to wear: S, Kam Miles (2016)

28 - Kekaula Kaniho, S

Previous defensive player to wear: S, Dillon Lukehard (2013)***

29 - Drake Beasley, RB

Previous offensive player to wear: WR, Rick Smith (2014)

30 - Damon Cole, WR

Previous offensive player to wear: RB, Ryan Wolpin (2016)

39 - Ezekiel Noa, LB

Previous defensive player to wear: N/A (A player hasn't worn No. 39 since at least 2001)

42 - Clay Bowler, SLB

Previous defensive player to wear: LS, Matt Cota

46 - Cameron Whimpey, LB

Previous defensive player to wear: S Jon Barry Van Hoogen (2003)

66 - Isiah Moore, OL

Previous offensive player to wear: OL, Mario Yakoo (2016)

68 - Jake Stetz, OL

Previous offensive player to wear: OL, Dan Urquhart (2015)

70 - John Ojukwu, OL

Previous offensive player to wear: OL, Steven Baggett (2016)

82 - Octavius Evans, WR

Previous offensive player to wear: WR, Thomas Sperbeck (2016)

Numbers for Transfer Players:

3 - Montell Cozart, QB

Previous offensive player to wear: QB, Tommy Stuart (2016)

6 - Michael Young, CB

Previous defensive player to wear: S Dextrell Simmons (2012)

41 - Haden Hoggarth, K

Previous kicker to wear: K, Dan Goodale (2014)

56 - Joseph Inda, LB

Previous defensive player to wear: DL, Dane Kordopatis (2016)

Number Changes:

7 - A.J. Richardson, WR

Previous Number: 28

21 - Ryan Wolpin, RB

Previous Number: 30

44 - Nick Crabtree, TE

Previous Number: 93

© 2017 KTVB-TV