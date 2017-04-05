Mountain West releases national television schedule for 2017 season

Live Blog MWC releases 2017 TV schedule

BOISE -- Boise State will host a pair of Saturday games that kickoff at or before 6 p.m. MT for the first time since 2014.

“It was important for us to have some games at Albertsons Stadium kick at a time that got our fans home before midnight,” Director of Athletics Curt Apsey said. “We have been working with both the Mountain West and its national television partners since last season, and I am extremely pleased they were able to accommodate our request.

“Boise State is obviously a brand that draws eyes across the nation, and we are fortunate for the exposure national television broadcasts have provided. However, consistently kicking after 8 p.m. has made things difficult on our fans. I’m hopeful that today’s announcement makes it easier on them and their families, and that we see them in the stands throughout the 2017 season.”

However, there are a couple of catches:

• The Broncos' conference home-opener against New Mexico will be on Thursday, Sept. 14. That means just five days after playing a pass-heavy Washington State squad, the Broncos will have to turn around and prepare for triple-option.

• Boise State's non-conference home matchup against Virginia is also a non-Saturday game. It will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. MT.

Outside of those two games though, the Broncos will play only one other non-Saturday game. The two-non Saturday home games are the fewest since playing two in 2014.

Boise State will also appear on the ESPN Family of Networks at least seven times in 2017. While the specific channel for their games against Troy, Wyoming, Nevada and Air Force have yet to be announced, Boise State will play on ESPN against New Mexico and BYU, and either ESPN or ESPN 2 against Virginia.

The kick off time for the season-opener against Troy should be revealed in mid-June, and the broadcast details for the Broncos' road game at Washington State will likely be announced in early-June.

The Pac-12 owns the rights to the latter game, meaning it could air on either ESPN, FOX or the Pac-12 Network.

2017 Boise State Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2

vs. Troy - TBA (TV: ESPN Networks)

Saturday, Sept. 9

at Washington State - TBA (TV: TBA)

Thursday, Sept. 14

vs. New Mexico - 6 p.m. MT (TV: ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 22

vs. Virginia - 6 p.m. MT (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, Oct. 6

at BYU - 8:15 p.m. MT (TV: ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 14

at San Diego State - 8:30 p.m. MT (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Oct. 21

vs. Wyoming - TBA (TV: ESPN Networks)

Saturday, Oct. 28

at Utah State - 8 p.m. MT (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 4

vs. Nevada - TBA (TV: ESPN Networks)

Saturday, Nov. 11

at Colorado State - 8:30 p.m. MT (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Air Force - TBA (TV: ESPN Networks)

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Fresno State - 1:30 p.m. MT (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Dec. 2

Mountain West Championship Game*

© 2017 KTVB-TV