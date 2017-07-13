'Moa' preseason watch list honors for Boise State defensive tackle

Sep 10, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Jamal Morrow (25) is taken down by Boise State Broncos nose tackle David Moa (55) during the second half action at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Washington State 31-28. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE -- Preseason watch list honors continued to roll in for Boise State junior defensive tackle David Moa, on Thursday.

The Broncos' 2016 sack leader was placed on both the Outland Trophy Watch List and Bronco Nagurski Watch List.

Moa registered 8.5 sacks in his first full season as a starter last fall. He also managed to breakup four passes at the line of scrimmage and ranked second on the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss.

Moa was named a First Team All-Mountain West representative last season, becoming the first interior Boise State defensive lineman to do so since Ricky Tjong-A-Tjoe in 2013. In addition, Moa is the lone returning first team defensive lineman in the conference. The other three were joined him on the first team last year were all seniors.

The Outland Trophy is given annually to the top interior lineman in college football, while the Bronco Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in college football.

At the moment, Moa has been named to a team-high three preseason watch lists.

Preseason Watch List

Announced

July 10

· Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

· Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle

July 11

· Mackey Award: Jake Roh, senior, tight end

· Rimington Award: Mason Hampton, senior, center

July 12

· Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): N/A

· Ray Guy Award (Best punter): N/A

July 13

· Outland Trophy: Archie Lewis, senior, offensive tackle

July 14

· Jim Thorpe Award: Best defensive back

July 17

· Butkus Award: Best linebacker

· Paul Hornug Award: Most versatile player in college football

July 18

· Biletnikoff Award: Most outstanding receiver

· Wuerffel Trophy: Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

July 19

· Davey O'Brien Award: Best quarterback

July 20

· Doak Walker Award: Best running back

July 21

· Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player

