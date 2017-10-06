Oct 6, 2017; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi (90) tries to push Boise State Broncos wide receiver A.J. Richardson (7) into Boise State Broncos running back Alexander Mattison (22) during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Nicoll, Chris Nicoll)

PROVO, Utah - Alexander Mattison ran for a career-high 118 yards and two touchdowns, Brett Rypien threw his first TD pass of the season and Boise State beat BYU 24-7 on Friday night.



Boise State scored 17 straight points in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

Who gets the game ball for #BoiseState tonight? — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 7, 2017

Mattison took a direct snap in a wildcat formation and ran it in from the 12 to tie it at 7 in the second quarter. After Kekoa Nawahine intercepted BYU's pass and returned it 51 yards to the Cougars 22, Boise State settled for a short field goal and a 10-7 lead.Boise State took a two-score lead with 36 seconds left in the half on Sean Modster's first career touchdown catch. Mattison scored the only points of the second half on a 2-yard run early in the fourth to cap an 82-yard drive.Rypien completed 12 of 19 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown for Boise State (3-2).Tanner Mangum was 18-of-33 passing for 164 yards and two interceptions for BYU (1-5), which lost its fifth straight for the first time since 1970. Ula Tolutau opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown.

© 2017 KTVB-TV