Mason Smith leaves Boise State football team

BOISE -- Freshman safety Mason Smith has left the Boise State football team, he confirmed on Friday.

Smith walked on to the Broncos and was with the team throughout summer workouts. A few days into fall camp though, he questioned if he was ready for the committment.

"I don't love it or have the passion for it like all of them," Smith said about his Boise State teammates. "(I) can't commit to all the commitment they need."

Smith is 22 years old and married. He played professional baseball for four years after the San Diego Padres drafted him in the fourth round out of Rocky Mountain High School.

He says that he plans to remain enrolled at Boise State and attend classes.

"Absolutely. I need that degree."



