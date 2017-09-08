KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 31 weather alerts
Close

LIVE GAME TRACKER: Boise State vs. Washington State

KTVB 4:59 PM. MDT September 08, 2017

GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Washington State

To see the game tracker on the KTVB app, go to the sports section. To see it on the Bronco Roundup app, go to the game tracker section.

© 2017 KTVB-TV

KTVB

What'll this homecoming be like?

KTVB

That other No. 4 is really, really good

KTVB

Williams, Boise State defense shine in 24-13 win over Troy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories