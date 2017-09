GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. New Mexico

SCOTT SLANT: Quick turnaround? Both sides may want it

SCOTT SLANT: From rafting Salmon to wreaking havoc

SCOTT SLANT: Tonight's game kind of counts double

To see the game tracker in the KTVB app, go to the Sports section. To see it in the Bronco Roundup app, go the Game Tracker section.

© 2017 KTVB-TV