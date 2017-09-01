Close LIVE at Noon: Bronco Roundup Game Day on the Blue KTVB Breaking News KTVB 5:11 PM. MDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs Troy © 2017 KTVB-TV KTVB GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Troy KTVB Whatcha doin' for Labor Day weekend? KTVB Three D-line names we need to hear KTVB Just so you know: Troy-Clemson, 2016 KTVB Reading between the depth chart lines CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Good Samaritans step in during Boise Bench blaze Sep. 1, 2017, 11:08 a.m. Toddler drowns in Ontario pond Sep. 1, 2017, 2:23 p.m. GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Troy Aug 23, 2017, 3:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs