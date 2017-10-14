Close LIVE at 7 p.m. - Bronco Roundup Game Day KTVB Breaking News KTVB 10:41 AM. MDT October 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. San Diego State © 2017 KTVB-TV KTVB A win's not plausible, but it's possible KTVB About Rashaad Penny KTVB What is Rypien's role moving forward? KTVB The words 'blue collar' come to mind CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Documents shed more light on proposed Boise Sports Park Oct 13, 2017, 9:33 p.m. Boise men get life sentences in 'senseless' Garden… Oct 13, 2017, 7:21 p.m. Police investigating possible assault in BSU dorm Oct 13, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs