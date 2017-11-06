LIVE at 1 p.m. - Broncos weekly news conference

Boise State Broncos cheer squad perform after a touchdown during the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Boise State won by that score for the second straight week in dismantling a rebuilding Nevada squad on the blue turf Saturday night.

Boise State stumbled out of the gate with losses in September to Washington State and Virginia, but the Broncos have turned their season around. If Boise State wins two of its next three conference games, the Broncos will have a chance to win their first Mountain West title since 2014.

The Broncos travel to Fort Collins for a matchup with conference foe Colorado State.

© 2017 KTVB-TV