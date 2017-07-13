Lewis named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) looks to pass as Northern Illinois Huskies defensive end Perez Ford (44) rushes against offensive lineman Archie Lewis (74). Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

BOISE -- Boise State senior offensive tackle Archie Lewis was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, on Thursday.

Lewis started all 13 games at left tackle for the Broncos in 2016. He was apart of a unit that only allowed 19 sacks, their fewest in a season since 2012.

Dating back to the middle of 2015, Lewis has logged 19 straight starts, the second-longest active streak on the team. Only the guy he protects, quarterback Brett Rypien, has more consecutive starts (23).

The Outland Trophy recognizes the top interior lineman in the country each year. The award is unique because the committee considers both offensive and defensive candidates.

The offensive side of the ball has dominated the award lately. Six of the last seven award recipients have been offensive lineman.

The Outland Trophy presentation banquet will be held on Jan. 10, 2018, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Preseason Watch List

Announced

July 10

· Maxwell Award: Brett Rypien, junior, quarterback

· Bednarik Award: David Moa, junior, defensive tackle

July 11

· Mackey Award: Jake Roh, senior, tight end

· Rimington Award: Mason Hampton, senior, center

July 12

· Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): N/A

· Ray Guy Award (Best punter): N/A

July 13

· Outland Trophy: David Moa, junior, center

· Bronco Nagurski Trophy: David Moa, junior, center

July 14

· Jim Thorpe Award: Best defensive back

July 17

· Butkus Award: Best linebacker

· Paul Hornung Award: Most versatile player in college football

July 18

· Biletnikoff Award: Most outstanding receiver

· Wuerffel Trophy: Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

July 19

· Davey O'Brien Award: Best quarterback

July 20

· Doak Walker Award: Best running back

July 21

· Walter Camp Award: Most outstanding player

