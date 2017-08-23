Leno cashes in, gets $38 million from Bears

ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 15: Charles Leno Jr. #72 of the Chicago Bears blocks against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on November 15, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Thomas, 2015 Michael Thomas)

CHICAGO -- Former Boise State offensive lineman Charles Leno, Jr. signed a four-year, $38 million extension to remain with the Bears, on Wednesday.

Based on the annual average of the deal, Leno is now the 14th highest paid left tackle in the NFL, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Briggs added that $21.5 million of Leno's deal is guaranteed.

Leno has played in 38 games over the last four years, which including 30 starts. He was the only player on the Bears roster that did not miss a single offensive snap in 2016.

Chicago originally selected Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year rookie deal worth approximately $2.26 million.

Over the course of his first three seasons in the NFL, Leno made approximately $40,263 per game played. Under the terms of his new contract, he could make an average of $593,750 per game if he plays in all 64 games over the next four years.

The $38 million deal is the third largest contract a former Boise State football player has signed.

Largest NFL Contracts

Boise State Football Alumni

1. Ryan Clady, Broncos, 5-year, $57.5 million

2. *Tyrone Crawford, Cowboys, 5-year, $45 million

3. *Charles Leno, Jr., Bears, 4-year, $38 million

4. *Doug Martin, Buccaneers, 5-year, $35.750 million

5. *George Iloka, Bengals, 5-year, $30 million

*Still an active NFL player



