Knight leaves Boise State football program due to reoccuring injury

Tight end Jake Knight (84) preparing to go through a drill. (PHOTO: Jay Tust/KTVB)

BOISE -- Former Rocky Mountain standout Jake Knight has left the Boise State football program, the school confirmed on Friday.

Knight revealed his reason on his Instagram account:

Unfortunately I have had to make the hard decision to no longer play football, due to a reoccurring neck injury that has caused a lot of physical and mental stress. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity, and the chance to build lifelong relationships with my teammates and coaches. It was a fun ride!

Knight verbally committed to play football at Oregon State out of high school, but experience a change of heart and decided to accept a track and field scholarship to throw shot put at the University of Auburn.

After a year away from football, Knight then transferred to Boise State in the spring of 2015. He was forced to sit out that season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Knight played in 13 games and logged eight starts for the Broncos last fall. The 6-foot-4, 241-pound tight end finished the year with just two catches for 56 yards, but his fourth quarter grab against BYU help Boise state complete a late comeback. Knight's 46-yard catch and run setup the game-winning touchdown, as the Broncos beat the Cougars, 28-27.

