Kellen Moore cut from Cowboys roster

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Kellen Moore (17) congratulates Wide Receiver Cole Beasley (11) after his touchdown reception during the NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo: Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

DALLAS, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have released backup quarterback Kellen Moore.

The Boise State alumnus is the most notable departure from the Cowboys’ 90-man preseason roster, on a day when the team made a total of 38 roster moves to reach the 53-man limit.

Moore entered training camp as the number-two quarterback, behind starter Dak Prescott. Ultimately, though, undrafted rookie Cooper Rush replaced Moore in that position.

Because he is a vested veteran, Moore immediately becomes a free agent. He does not go through waivers, and is not eligible for the practice squad.

Moore has been in the NFL for six seasons, first with the Detroit Lions, who signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2012 draft. The Cowboys signed him in 2015. Moore had his first NFL regular-season playing time that year.

