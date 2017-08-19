Jake Constantine leaves Bronco football program

Quarterback Jake Constantine (15) is coming off his redshirt season at Boise State (Photo: Jay Tust / KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise State redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Constantine has left the program, he confirmed to KTVB Saturday.

Constantine was part of the 2016 recruiting class. He redshirted last fall, but looked primed to enter the 2017 season as the backup to third-year starter Brett Rypien.

During spring ball, Constantine was the no. 2 quarterback. He completed 13-of-28 passes for 123 yards in the spring game.

Since the end of the spring, Boise State has added two quarterbacks to its roster: true freshman Chase Cord, who arrived on campus this summer, and graduate transfer Montell Cozart, who is eligible to play this fall.

The Broncos have now seen five quarterbacks leave the team since December 2015: Alex Ogle, Ryan Finley and Tommy Stuart all transferred to other programs.

Transfer Rathan Ricedorff was dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules this spring.

