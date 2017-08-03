'I did it for them': Hundreds attend celebration of life for Lyle Smith

BOISE - Hundreds turned out at Boise State's Stueckle Sky Center on Thursday for a celebration of life service for Lyle Smith.

The legendary coach, known as the father of Bronco football, passed away last week at the age of 101.

At Thursday's services, those who him best shared their special connections to Smith.

"Coach Smith was a special man," said coach Bryan Harsin. "I know he did very special things for this program and as a coach, but for the time that I got a chance to know him, and be around him, he absolutely made a difference."

The ceremony celebrated not Smith's life, with a particular focus on the lasting impact he had on the Boise State football program.

Former Bronco football player David Hughes presided over the event, per a request from Smith himself.

"When I asked Coach Smith what he wanted me to say, when he first asked me to speak, he was quick with his answer, simple, and straightforward, just like he always was: 'Tell 'em I did it for them.'"

"Is that not the man that we've all come to know and honor and to celebrate today? Coach, thank you for being the man, the father, the coach and a friend to us," Hughes said. "Your life has truly enhanced ours and you will never be forgotten."

Lyle Smith asked David Hughes to speak at his funeral years ago. Hughes asked coach what he should say…



Offering musical tributes to Coach Smith were Ron Autele and Rocky Lima, former players who, like Hughes, hail from Hawai'i.

The entire Boise State football team viewed the ceremony via video from another room in the Sky Center.

