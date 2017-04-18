Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin reacts during the third quarter at Reser Stadium. (Photo: Cole Elsasser-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - The Idaho State Board of Education will meet in Moscow this week and the contracts of three Boise State football coaches will be up for approval.

Boise State is seeking a two-year deal for offensive coordinator Zak Hill, a contract extension for defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, and a restructured performance-based bonus plan for head coach Bryan Harsin.

Hill, who signed a one-year deal worth $215,000 last year, would become just the second offensive coordinator in school history to land a multi-year contract. Former Boise State co-offensive coordinator Scott Huff received a similar deal last year, but he left his alma mater to join the coaching staff at Washington last month.

Under the proposed deal, Hill would make a base salary of $285,000, with the potential to earn up to $319,250 in maximum compensation.

Hill's proposed contract incentives:

Performance Based: $29,250

*Win Mountain Division: $5,000

*Participate in MW Championship Game: $5,000

*Win MW Championship: $5,000

*Participate in non-CFB Bowl Game: $5,000

*Team wins non-CFP Bowl Game: $1,000

*Participate in CFB Bowl Game: $14,250

Academic Based: $5,000

*APR Score of 955-959: $2,000

*APR Score of 960-964: $3,000

*APR Score of 965-969: $4,000

*APR Score of 970+: $5,000

Pending the approval of the contract, Hill would become one of the highest paid offensive coordinators in the Mountain West. At $534,450 in base compensation, only Colorado State offensive coordinator Will Friend is due to make more, according to a document provided by the ISBOE. The salaries for Air Force and Hawaii were not listed though.

Avalos is entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed when he was promoted to defensive coordinator last year.

Under the new proposal, Avalos would see his annual base salary jump from $305,000 in 2016 to $315,000 in 2017, making him one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the conference.

Avalos could make an additional $35,750 in performance base bonuses too, which would bring his proposed maximum compensation to $350,750.

Avalos' proposed contract incentives:

Performance Based: $30,750

*Win Mountain Division: $5,000 (Previous bonus terms: $2,000)

*Participate in MW Championship Game: $5,000 (Previous bonus terms: $0)

*Win MW Championship: $5,000 (Previous bonus terms: $0)

*Participate in non-CFB Bowl Game: $5,000 (Previous bonus terms: $4,500)

*Team wins non CFP Bowl Game: $1,000

*Participate in CFB Bowl Game: $15,750

Academic Based: $5,000

*APR Score of 955-959: $2,000

*APR Score of 960-964: $3,000

*APR Score of 965-969: $4,000

*APR Score of 970+: $5,000

Both Hill and Avalos have the same buyout structures. If they were to leave on or before February 28, 2018, they would owe Boise State $75,000. That figure drops to $25,000 if they leave on or before February 28, 2019.

As for Harsin, his base salary structure remains the same, however, a few notable changes have been made to the structure of his incentives.

Under his current deal, Harsin has the potential to make $65,000 for winning the Mountain West Conference; $15,000 for winning the division and $50,000 more for winning the championship game.

Under the new proposed contract, he could make $50,000 for winning the Mountain Division and an addition $75,000 for winning the Mountain West Championship.

Harsin could also earn an addition $125,000 – up from $100,000 – if the Broncos were to make it to a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Harsin will earn a guaranteed compensation of $1,550,004 million in 2017; $1.35 million in base compensation plus an addition $200,004 due a license agreement with Bryan Harsin Enterprises. He is due a $100,000 raise in base compensation each year through the 2021 season.

Harsin Salary Structure

2017

*Base Compensation: $1,350,000

*Minimum Compensation: $1,550,004

*Maximum Compensation: $2,025,004

2018

*Base Compensation: $1,450,000

*Minimum Compensation: $1,650,004

*Maximum Compensation: $2,125,004

2019

*Base Compensation: $1,550,000

*Minimum Compensation: $1,750,000

*Maximum Compensation: $2,225,004

2020

*Base Compensation: $1,650,000

*Minimum Compensation: $1,850,000

*Maximum Compensation: $2,325,004

2021

*Base Compensation: $1,750,000

*Minimum Compensation: $1,950,000

*Maximum Compensation: $2,425,004

The Idaho State Board of Education will meet Wednesday and Thursday at University of Idaho in Moscow.

© 2017 KTVB-TV