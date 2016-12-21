GAME DAY GUIDE: Motel 6 Cactus Bowl

BOISE - The Boise State and Baylor football teams will meet for the first time as they face off in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The game will feature a matchup between two of the nation's most high-powered offenses, with the Bears and Broncos each ranking in the top-20 nationally in total yards per game.

Both teams are looking for redemption after late-season struggles. Boise State (10-2, 6-2 Mountain West) lost its season finale against Air Force, effectively eliminating its chances of playing in the conference championship. Meanwhile, Baylor (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) will look to right the ship after dropping its final six games of the season, all of them against conference foes.

The Broncos will be making their 15th-straight bowl appearance, and despite failing to meet their goals of winning the conference championship and going to a New Years Six bowl game, they are not underestimating their Cactus Bowl opponents.

"We're trying to finish this season the right way and take everything we've learned and apply it, and go out there and be a much better football team than we were in the last game," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said at a pre-bowl press conference.

BOWL INFORMATION

Tuesday, Dec. 27

8:15 p.m. MT

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl website

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN, which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 133 / 1133 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish Network: Channel 140

TICKETS

Boise State fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through the university online here or by calling the ticket office at (208) 426-4737.

For more information on tickets and travel packages, click here.

Boise State is offering fans who cannot attend the Cactus Bowl the opportunity to purchase tickets for members of the United States military in Phoenix. Military donation tickets cost $39.50 and are available here.

BOWL EVENTS

Fans heading to Phoenix for the game will have a couple opportunities to show their school pride before kickoff:

Bronco Bash

Monday, Dec. 26

5–7 p.m. (MT)

Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill at Chase Field

401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix

The Bronco Bash will take place the night before the bowl game and will include a visit from the Boise State Spirit Squad. The event is free with food and beverages available for purchase.

The Oasis Cactus Bowl Pregame Party

Tuesday, Dec. 27

4:30 p.m. (MT)

Chase Field

401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix

Admission: $25

Starting less than four hours before kickoff, the Oasis Cactus Bowl Pregame Party will bring fans of both teams together for a friendly tailgate event. Enjoy live music, marching bands, cheerleaders, pep rallies, interactive games and jumbo-trons playing team highlights.

For more on the pre-game events or to purchase tickets to the pregame party, click here.

OFFENSIVE SHOWDOWN

The Cactus Bowl promises a showdown between two of college football's most electric offenses.

The Broncos lead the Mountain West and rank 20th nationally in total offense at 479.8 yards per game. All-Mountain West quarterback Brett Rypien leads the Mountain West with 3,341 passing yards per game and is second with 23 touchdowns, while running back Jeremy McNichols is the national leader in touchdowns (27) and fifth in the country with 1,663 rushing yards. In addition to McNichols, Rypien also has a two-headed receiving monster at his disposal: Thomas Sperbeck and Cedrick Wilson each cracked the 1,000-yard mark this season and combined for 122 receptions and 19 touchdowns.

#BoiseState offensive line got after it this season. https://t.co/d9Fkqzcdng — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 15, 2016

Baylor comes to the bowl boasting the nation's 5th-ranked offense with 523.3 yards of total offense per game. And it's a balanced offense; the Bears are averaging 273.1 yards passing and 250.3 yards rushing per game. Starting at quarterback will be true freshman Zach Smith, who stepped in after dual-threat starter Seth Russell went down with a season-ending injury on Nov. 12 against Oklahoma. Baylor's running game is by committee with four rushers over 500 yards, but none over 1,000. Terrance Williams is the closest to the 1K mark with 945 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Bears will be without their second-leading rusher, Shock Linwood, who has elected to forego the bowl game.

Baylor senior running back Shock Linwood has elected not to play in Cactus Bowl to focus on possible NFL career. — John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib) December 20, 2016

Harsin noted just how dangerous the Bears are on offense, saying "they're explosive... these guys can score," and singled out wide receiver KD Cannon as someone they will put special focus on.

"[He's] one of the best in the country," Harsin said of the first team All-Big 12 selection. "Just pop on the tape and you can see exactly why."

SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Boise State started off the season right where they left off in the Poinsettia Bowl last December. The Broncos blew out the Northern Illinois Huskies 55-7 in that game. They carried the momentum well into the 2016 season, rattling off eight wins in a row beginning with a 45-10 thrashing of Louisiana-Lafayette to open the season. That streak included wins over Pac-12 teams Washington State and Oregon State. It also included several nail-biters.

Perhaps the most frustrating victory was the 28-23 win over Colorado State on Oct. 15. The Broncos were up 28-3 in the fourth quarter when the Rams engineered a comeback, converting two successful onside kicks into touchdowns and scoring 20 unanswered points. The Broncos held on for the win in that game, but their luck ran out two weeks later in Laramie, Wyoming. Defensive tackle Chase Appleby sacked Brett Rypien and forced a fumble for a safety with 1:25 left to give Wyoming a 30-28 upset victory over the No. 13 Broncos.

Boise State rebounded with solid wins over San Jose State, Hawaii and UNLV over the next three weeks, and once again had their sights set on the conference championship. But it was not meant to be. The Broncos failed to execute when it mattered most and fell 27-20 in their season-finale against Air Force. It was Boise state's third consecutive loss to the Falcons.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say we had a failure of a season," Harsin said. "But we set a goal, and we wanted to be in that championship game."

Baylor's season was a story of two halves. The Bears rolled to six-straight wins to start the season. While the wins came against generally softer competition (Southeastern Louisiana), they also included an in-conference victory over a solid Oklahoma State squad. But a one-point loss to Texas on Oct. 29 proved to be a turning point for the Bears. They lost their next five games to end the season with a 6-6 record. The worst of the losses was a 62-22 blowout by TCU in Waco. The proverbial salt in the wound came when starting quarterback Seth Russell fractured his ankle during a 45-24 loss to Oklahoma.

"We've had some adversity, losing our quarterback, losing Seth Russell was certainly tough on our football team," said coach Jim Grobe during a pre-bowl teleconference. "But I've been really excited about Zach Smith, our freshman quarterback. He's got three games under his belt right now and he's improved every week. I'm excited to have the opportunity for a lot of these young football players especially to have the opportunity to play another game."

Nov 12, 2016; Norman, OK; Baylor quarterback Seth Russell (17) waves to fans after being carted off during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

TEAM IN TRANSITION

The bowl will mark coach Jim Grobe's final game with the Bears. He will step down as former Temple coach Matt Rhule takes over the program. Grobe was tapped as interim coach this season after Art Briles was fired in May amidst a sexual assault scandal involving former members of the football team.

With all of the off-field distractions, Harsin credited the Bears with keeping focused on football this season. He noted that, from what he has seen on tape, the team never gave up despite the adversity.

"They've had some tough things happen to them," Harsin said. "There's obviously been distractions at Baylor. As far as the players go, those guys are competitive. They played hard... you don't see a team out there that's just laying down.

"We expect to get Baylor's very best, and we're gonna have to bring ours as well," he said.

Tom Scott points out in this edition of the Scott Slant that, despite the coaching changes, none of the members of Grobe's coaching staff have left for other jobs and plan to coach against the Broncos.

WILL HE STAY OR WILL HE GO?

Just two years after former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi left early to the NFL following his junior season, many in Bronco Nation are wondering if the Cactus Bowl will be Jeremy McNichols' last game with the team.

McNichols has had an impressive resume this season:

Ranked first nationally with 27 total touchdowns

Ranked fourth nationally with 2,185 all-purpose yards

Ranked fifth nationally with 1,663 rushing yards

In a conference loaded with talented running backs, Boise State fans often felt that "The Weapon" was overlooked when it came to accolades. He was named a third-team selection on the Athlon Sports All-America, but was overlooked on the All-Mountain West's first team, with that honor going to San Diego State's Donnell Pumphrey and Wyoming's Brian Hill.

As for McNichols' future with the Broncos, Harsin demurred when asked about it earlier this month.

“We’ve had very little conversation over it right now,” said Harsin. “If he does decide to come out early, we’ll do what we did with Jay (Ajayi), we’ll support him.”

Ajayi announced his decision to depart 10 days before the Fiesta Bowl two years ago. He then rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-30 win over Arizona.

Harsin says he hasn't talked much about the NFL w/ McNichols: "We want him to come back … but if he (leaves early) we'll support him." pic.twitter.com/6fqZbCVCiD — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 13, 2016

