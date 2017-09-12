BOISE - After a wild triple-overtime loss on the Palouse Saturday night, the Boise State football team has a short week to prepare for its Mountain West opener at home Thursday night.

The Broncos (1-1) will face New Mexico (1-1), which itself was dealt a heartbreaking 30-28 loss in Albuquerque Saturday against in-state rival New Mexico State.

Both teams will look to rebound from their respective losses and start conference play with a win. And both must do it with just a few days to prepare.

GAME INFORMATION

New Mexico at Boise State

Thursday, Sept. 14

Kickoff: 6 p.m. MT

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN, which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 133 / 1133 (HD);

DirecTV: Channel 206;

Dish Network: Channel 140

Cox: Channel 32

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

For a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area, click here.

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game starting at 5 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust and Will Hall for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

BRONCO BASH AT THE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS CENTER

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are partnering again at the Bronco Bash, with a new feature this year: the Ultimate Fan Makeover. One fan at the Bash will be selected to receive apparel from the Boise State Bronco Shop, makeup and hair from Crazy Neighbor and a chance to grab cash in the Mountain America Credit Union cash machine. The Bronco Bash is free to the public and all are welcome.

ORANGE OUT

Fans attending the game are being asked to "Orange Out" Albertsons Stadium on Thursday night.

For more information, see the 2017 color scheme schedule.





Orange out. (Photo: KTVB)



ABOUT LAST WEEK

Entering Saturday night's game against 20th-ranked Washington State, Boise State was a 10-point underdog, but the shootout in Pullman ended up being far closer than anyone imagined.

With a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Broncos might just pull off a major upset. But then the Cougars came roaring back in a wild game that featured seven total turnovers, three overtimes, and impressive play from a pair of backup quarterbacks.

MORE: Washington St beats Boise St 47-44 in 3 overtimes

For the second straight game, Boise State quarterback Montell Cozart came off the bench to relieve starter Brett Rypien, who took several brutal hits early in the game and was on the sidelines in street clothes after halftime. Cozart played well, sparking the offense and completing 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the team's leading rusher with 72 yards and a rushing touchdown. However, his performance was far from flawless - Up by 14 points with just six minutes remaining, he scrambled toward the sideline and threw an ill-advised shovel pass that was picked off by the Cougars and taken in for a score.

What was a notable problem the week before against Troy became a major issue against Washington State: Quarterback protection. Rypien, who is not known for his scrambling abilities, was a sitting duck against the Cougars' front seven, which consistently broke through the Broncos' offensive line to harass Rypien. Cozart eventually stepped in and was better able to evade defenders with his feet.

After the game, coach Bryan Harsin declined to comment on Rypien's status moving forward. If he's healthy come Thursday, will he start? And if so, what will the team do to address the porous O-line?

Despite Saturday's loss, Boise State's defense has played exceptionally well so far this season against two prolific offenses. In fact, the defense allowed - through eight quarters - just 23 points. For those keeping track, the offense has allowed 21 points. Against Wazzu's vaunted Air Raid offense, Boise State took on a bend, don't break strategy. With a few exceptions, the Broncos were quick to swarm to the ball and kept quarterback Luke Falk from finding any kind of rhythm. Boise State's defense was even more impressive against the rush, allowing just 22 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, in Albuquerque, New Mexico found itself on the losing side of Saturday's Rio Grande Rivalry game against visiting New Mexico State.

It was the second straight year that the Aggies beat the Lobos. New Mexico gave up 500 yards to the Aggies and trailed by 25 points going into the fourth quarter. But UNM made it a two point-point game with just over a minute to play.

MORE: Aggies hold off Lobos rally to win second straight Rio Grande Rivalry

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tekava Tuioti replaced ineffective starter Lamar Jordan and rallied the Lobos through the passing game, but in the end, the Aggies held off the New Mexico's comeback.

NEW THIS SEASON

Boise State says they have worked hard over the off-season to improve the fan experience at football home games, and "left no stone unturned" in that effort.

"Our fans are the lifeblood of our program," the athletic department said in news release. "The team feeds off their energy, and simply put, an improved fan experience improves our home-field advantage."

The improvements include in-game features like fireworks displays after every touchdown, more replays on the video board, and an in-stadium DJ.

MORE: Boise State: 'No stone left unturned' to improve fan experience at home football games

Also new this season, KTVB's Maggie O'Mara will serve as the on-field voice of the Broncos, providing a new in-stadium experience for fans at the games.

DECHEVRIEUX FIELD OPEN FOR TAILGATING

A new pre-game feature this year, Boise State will open DeChevrieux Field, the Broncos’ grass practice facility, as a tailgating option for home football games. The Tailgating Zone on Bronco Circle will feature covered tent locations for pregame parties, corporate events or personal tailgates.

The premium tailgating location sits along Bronco Circle and the Albertsons Stadium West Parking Lot, just 100 yards from the Athletic Ticket Office and entrances on the west side of the stadium. Spots will available on a first-come, first-served basis for individual games. Click here for a list of prices. To reserve your spot in the Tailgating Zone, email the Athletic Ticket Office at ticketoffice@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-4737.

BRONCO WALK

Here's a chance for you to high-five your favorite players and coaches as they walk to the football center for pre-game preparations. The "Bronco Walk" will start when the team leaves the Student Union Building about two and half hours before kickoff (about 3:30 p.m.). The team will walk from the Student Union Building, down University Drive, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and end at the Bleymaier Football Center.

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State University home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in clear plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

RELATED: State board kills alcohol sales at college football games

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game.

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers. Find a full list here.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

LOTS AND GARAGES ON CAMPUS

The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time on Saturdays and four hours prior to every game during weekdays.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Available spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

PARKING IN BOISE PARKS

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Riverside Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first come, first served basis. Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time. Overnight parking is prohibited.

OFF-CAMPUS PARKING

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium. These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

More information on the Bronco Shuttle can be found here.

Washington Group parking garage located at 720 Park Boulevard, across from the Ram, costs $5 (or free with a BAA permit). Boise Tour’s shuttle will take you to the game for free.

For more information on game day parking options, click here.

