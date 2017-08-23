GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Troy

BOISE - The Boise State football team kicks off the 2017 season with a rare Saturday afternoon showdown that will feature two top Group of Five teams.

The Troy Trojans travel to Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 2 for the first-ever matchup between the two teams.

Ranked the 7th-best opening week game by USA Today, the contest features two teams looking to make some national noise this season.

The Broncos (10-3 in 2016) are looking for a fresh start after struggling down the home stretch last year, losing their final two games, including a 19-point loss to Baylor in the Cactus Bowl. With a road trip to Washington State on deck, the Broncos want to start the 2017 campaign with positive momentum. A home win against a good Troy team would do just that.

Despite not winning a divisional title since 2014, the team was picked - for the seventh-straight year - to finish first in the Mountain Division.

Meanwhile, Troy also finished with a 10-3 record, but they ended their season on a high note with win 28-23 win over Ohio in the Dollar General Bowl. It was the first bowl game for the Trojans since 2010, and was the culmination of a remarkable breakthrough by second-year coach Neal Brown and staff.

Now in his third year, Brown is looking to keep the program on an upward trajectory. And that starts with a road game against a team that is 28-3 (5th-best in the nation, according to Phil Steele) at home in the last five years.

"I think it's positive that we're starting with [Boise State] coming off last season," Brown told AL.com after the Sun Belt media day.

"I think they're the pre-eminent program in the Group of 5," Brown said. "That's who we want to be as a program. It's a tremendous opportunity, also a challenge to open the season against Boise. I think it's a measuring-stick game for our football team and also for this conference."

The Trojans were picked to finish second in the Sun Belt this season - behind Appalachian State - and returns 17 starters from the 2016 squad, including 10 on offense.

GAME INFORMATION

Troy at Boise State

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kickoff: 1:45 p.m. MT

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPNU, which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 136 / 1136 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 208

Dish Network: Channel 141

ON THE RADIO

In the Boise area, you can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found on the following stations:

KBOI 670 AM

KTIK 93.1 FM

For a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area, click here.

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from noon to 1 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust and Will Hall on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

KTVB TICKET GIVEAWAY

Once again, KTVB will be giving away tickets to every Boise State home game this season!

Download the Bronco Roundup app and enter by Wednesday night to win a pair of season tickets. If you already have the Bronco Roundup app, make sure you enter through the app to be eligible.

Winners will be drawn for the Bronco Roundup app giveaway Thursday, but there's a second chance to win season tickets. Come join us for the Bronco Roundup Game Day show, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the BSU Alumni and Friends Center. Wear your Bronco gear and show us your spirit. One fan will win season tickets.

POLL POSITION

The Broncos are sitting just four spots outside both the preseason AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll. The Broncos received 37 points in the AP poll, and 49 points in the coaches' poll.

Troy received six points in the coaches' poll.

The top-ranked Group of Five team - South Florida - is No. 19 in the AP Top 25, and No. 21 in the coaches' poll.

QB MATCHUP

The game will feature two of the best Group of Five quarterbacks in Boise State's Brett Rypien and Troy's Brandon Silvers. Both were all-conference first-teamers last season, and each is undisputed offensive leader of his respective team.

Rypien led the Mountain West with 3,646 passing yards last season, the second most by a sophomore in the 18-year history of the conference. He teamed up with senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and former Bronco Thomas Sperbeck to become just the third trio in Mountain West history to have a 3,000-yard passer and two receivers with over 1,100 receiving yards in a single-season.

Silvers is entering his fourth year as starter for the Trojans. In 2016, he led the Sun Belt with 23 touchdown passes, and was ranked 18th nationally in completion percentage (63.7). He also led the conference with 129 passes of 10 or more yards.

Both Rypien and Silvers have been named to multiple preseason watch lists, including the Manning Award, Maxwell Award, and Davey O'Brien Award. Rypien was also named to the Walter Camp Award watch list, and Silvers to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

COLOR SCHEME

Broncos fans attending the game will want to take a close look at the image below. Boise State is asking fans to wear blue, orange, or white, depending on their section.

For more information, see the 2017 color scheme schedule.

DECHEVRIEUX FIELD OPEN FOR TAILGATING

New this season, Boise State will open DeChevrieux Field, the Broncos’ grass practice facility, as a tailgating option for home football games. The Tailgating Zone on Bronco Circle will feature covered tent locations for pregame parties, corporate events or personal tailgates.

The premium tailgating location sits along Bronco Circle and the Albertsons Stadium West Parking Lot, just 100 yards from the Athletic Ticket Office and entrances on the west side of the stadium. Spots will available on a first-come, first-served basis for individual games. Click here for a list of prices. To reserve your spot in the Tailgating Zone, email the Athletic Ticket Office at ticketoffice@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-4737.

BRONCO WALK

Here's a chance for you to high-five your favorite players and coaches as they walk to the football center for pre-game preparations. The "Bronco Walk" will start when the team leaves the Student Union Building about two and half hours before kickoff (about 11:15 a.m.). The team will walk from the Student Union Building, down University Drive, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State University home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in clear plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game.

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass and coolers. Find a full list here.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.



LOTS AND GARAGES ON CAMPUS



The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time. Members of the Bronco Athletic Association at the Buckaroo level or higher will receive a reserved lot parking pass with the purchase of season tickets.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Available spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

OFF-CAMPUS PARKING

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium. These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

More information on the Bronco Shuttle can be found here.

Washington Group parking garage located at 720 Park Boulevard, across from the Ram, costs $5 (or free with a BAA permit). Boise Tour’s shuttle will take you to the game for free.

For more information on game day parking options, click here.

