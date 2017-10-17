GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Wyoming

BOISE - After two impressive road wins, Boise State returns home to Albertsons Stadium this week to face Wyoming in a game that has major implications in the battle for the Mountain West title.

A week after taking down BYU in Provo, the Broncos did what few thought they could - beat San Diego State. And they did it in spectacular fashion, dominating the No. 19 Aztecs (6-1, 2-1 MW) in all three phases of the game. Most notably, the visitors held star SDSU running back Rashaad Penny to just 53 yards on 21 carries in the 31-14 win. On that night, Boise State's defense - which racked up four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss - looked like they could play with anyone in the country.

The victory was particularly sweet considering the team's offensive struggles this season. The last two weeks have shown they are making great strides, especially in the running game, which was virtually non-existent for the first month of the season.

The Broncos now turn their attention to Wyoming, a team that upset their perfect run in 2016. Coach Craig Bohl's Cowboys are once again a force to be reckoned with, and remain undefeated in conference after a win on the road against Utah State Saturday night.

With both teams sitting at 4-2 overall and 2-0 in conference, the winner of Saturday night's game will control their own destiny in the conference's competitive Mountain Division.

BRONCOS-COWBOYS SERIES

Boise State and Wyoming have met a total of 11 times with the Broncos winning the first 10 contests, many of them by large point margins. But the tide turned last year as the Cowboys pulled off a shocking upset in Laramie and defeated the heavily-favored Broncos, 30-28.

Boise State's all-time record against Wyoming:

Oct. 29, 2016 - L, 28-30 (Laramie)

Oct. 24, 2015 - W, 34-14 (Boise)

Nov. 22, 2014 - W, 63-14 (Laramie)

Nov. 16, 2013 - W, 48-7 (Boise)

Oct. 27, 2012 - W, 45-14 (Laramie)

Nov. 26, 2011 - W, 36-14 (Boise)

Sept. 18, 2010 - W, 51-6 (Laramie)

Sept. 15, 2007 - W, 24-14 (Boise)

Sept. 16, 2006 - W, 17-10 (Laramie)

Sept. 27, 2003 - W, 33-17 (Boise)

Sept. 14, 2002 - W, 35-13 (Laramie)

LOOKING FOR PAYBACK

The last time the Broncos and Cowboys faced each other, Wyoming handed No. 13 Boise State its first loss of the season, and ruined its perfect 7-0 record. The game ended, much to the dismay of Bronco Nation, when a Brett Rypien fumble was batted out of the end zone for a safety, and the Pokes walked away with a 30-28 victory. The Wyoming faithful, deservedly, rushed the field as the clock ran out.

"They played well, they deserved to win," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "They made more plays."

Now, one year later, as the Cowboys travel to the Blue, Boise State coaches, players and fans would like nothing better than to send Wyoming home with a heartbreaking loss of their own.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen said this week that last year's win gives the confidence of knowing they can compete with the Broncos.

"It just helps us all the more, it gives us more confidence, but at the same time it gives them a reason to play even harder," Allen said. "I'm sure they want to get back at us for what we did last year. That's the beauty of this game.

"It's never easy to beat Boise, especially in their stadium," Allen added. "It has been done, so we're gonna see what we can do to get that job done."

ABOUT LAST WEEK

Five days before Boise State played No. 18/19 San Diego State, Harsin said the most physical team would win the game. He was right. The Broncos won all three phases of the game, and were particularly dominant on defense, shutting down the Aztecs' vaunted offense, and holding one of the nation's top running backs, senior Rashaad Penny, to just 2.5 yards per carry. Boise State's defensive front spent a lot of time in SDSU's backfield, racking up 12 tackles for a loss, including four sacks.

On Monday, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was quick to point out that there is always room for improvement, but noted that his unit is having fun while also holding itself to a high standard of excellence.

"You've got to be really, really diligent about certain things and you've got to withhold a certain standard," Avalos said. "But at the end of the day, the goal is to be successful at what we're doing, and the other night was fun. It was a team win."

Against a stout Aztec defense, Boise State's offense proved that it too can make things happen. While the Broncos are not the flashy big-play offense of years past, they have found a way to methodically move the ball. It's a huge step forward after the early season struggles, particularly in the ground game. Running back Alexander Mattison has found his groove, and for the second straight week, had a career best, picking up 128 yards on 23 carries, and a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

Reflecting on the big win, Harsin said it came thanks to a culmination of factors, and the fact that his guys continue to buy into the process of hard work and strong practice habits.

"You play like you practice," he said. "Our guys brought something to the table Saturday night too. They brought a little extra. I thought there was great emotion, I thought our team had a really good week. All three phases, everybody that's a part of practice, there was a focus."

Meanwhile in Logan, Utah, Wyoming rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Utah State 28-23. Future NFL signal-caller Josh Allen threw for 208 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys scored the final 12 points.

Key to the win, Wyoming took advantage of Utah State's five turnovers. The Aggies held the edge in first downs and outgained the Cowboys 363-293 but couldn't overcome the three interceptions and two lost fumbles.

Wyoming sealed the win with 37 seconds left in the game when Carl Granderson sacked USU quarterback Kent Myers for a safety. Granderson, who logged six tackles, was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for the play.

BOISE STATE'S 'SWISS ARMY KNIFE'

Avery Williams provided a spark against San Diego State, earning him his second Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week honor of the season.

Williams was clutch, returning a punt 53 yards for a touchdown, and giving the Broncos an early 7-0 lead.

"I had 10 other guys that did their job, and blocked all their guys," recalled Williams. "It really made it easy on me."

The former walk-on also collected a 43-yard kickoff return to begin the second half, and recorded a career-high six tackles in his second start at cornerback.

Aptly dubbed Boise State's "Swiss Army knife" by KTVB sports analyst Tom Scott, Williams leads the Mountain West and ranks ninth in the FBS with an average of 15.9 yards per punt return. His two punt return touchdowns are second only to Dante Pettis of Washington, who has three.

RACE TO THE TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN

Just past the halfway point of the season, and the race for the Mountain West title is wide open. With three teams undefeated in the Mountain Division, and a surprise challenge from Fresno State in the West, it's anybody's guess which teams will be playing for the conference championship on Dec. 2.

From Monday's Scott Slant column:

"The Mountain Division race in the Mountain West has become muddier—and a lot more fun. Wyoming, the next guest on the blue turf this Saturday night, rallied past Utah State Saturday 28-23,while Colorado State struggled to hold off Nevada 44-42. There’s a three-way race in the division now—the Rams are 3-0 in conference, and the Broncos and Cowboys are 2-0. If you want to muse about what might be at stake on Thanksgiving weekend in the San Joaquin Valley, well, there’s Fresno State in first place in the West Division at 3-0 after a stunning 38-0 rout of New Mexico. The Bulldogs face San Diego State this Saturday at the stadium formerly known as Qualcomm."

