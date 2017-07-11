Former Boise State safety gets creative with wedding proposal

BOISE -- Former Boise State safety George Iloka has set the bar pretty high when it comes to engagement proposals.



Iloka recently posted a video on his Twitter account announcing that he and his girlfriend, Gaby Barcelo, are engaged.



How he did it is the real jaw-dropper though.

Iloka starred in his own music video, which was a spoof of R. Kelly's song titled "Forever." The clip is 4:10 long and in it, Iloka even stars as his own backup singer - or singers.

R. Kelly Forever Proposal-George Iloka's Lip Sync from Q the Rebel on Vimeo.

Iloka was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the last four years, Iloka has started 60 out of 64 games. The four games he missed was due to an ankle injury in 2015.

Just last off-season the 27-year-old signed a five-year deal worth $30,000,000 to remain with the Bengals.



So this happened last night!!!!! I'm the luckiest girl in the world!! I get to marry the most amazing , thoughtful, loving man EVER. Thank you to everyone that was part of this and completely tricked me in every way 😂😱😱😱😍😍😍😍😍 I LOVE YOU @george_iloka still in so much shockkkkk 😁😁😁 A post shared by Gaby Barcelo (@gabs_fit) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

