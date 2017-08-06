Former Boise State great back in the NFL

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jeron Johnson (23) encourages the crowd in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Boise State safety Jeron Johnson is back in the NFL.

Johnson was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after they released fellow-safety James Sample on Sunday.

The seven-year NFL veteran was originally signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Seattle (2011-14) before eventually returning to the Emerald City in 2016. In between Johnson played for both the Washington Redskins (2015) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016).

Johnson has made 75 tackles over 64 appearances during the course of his NFL career. His best season came with the Redskins in 2015. Johnson played in 14 games, logged two starts, and finished with a career-high 27 tackles.

During his time at Boise State, Johnson racked up 328 career tackles, the 10th most in program history. He led the Broncos in tackles in each of his final three seasons.

