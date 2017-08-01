Former Boise State All-American retires from NFL

Florham Park, NJ - November 19: Tackle Ryan Clady #78 of the New York Jets appears in a portrait taken in 2016 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Former Boise State All-American left tackle Ryan Clady is hanging them up.

Clady announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Twitter on Monday, adding it was not due to a lack of interest from teams across the league.

"Despite having several teams who are currently interested in signing me," Clady wrote, "I have made a very difficult decision to retire from my NFL playing career."

Clady declared for the 2008 NFL Draft following his junior season at Boise State. He became the highest draft pick in school history - a record he still holds - when the Denver Broncos selected him with the 12th overall pick.

During eight seasons in Denver, Clady was named to the Pro Bowl four times and won a Super Bowl ring in 2015. He did not miss a start over his first five seasons in the league, starting 80 consecutive games.

Injuries would then hamper Clady's career. He played in just two games in 2013 and missed all of 2015.

On April 9, 2016, the Broncos trade Clady to the New York Jets for a fifth round draft pick. He still could not escape the injury bug though. He played just eight games, and following the season, the Jets declined a $10 million options on Clady for the 2017 season.

"I have deliberated on this decision thoroughly until now because I wanted to see if the beginning of NFL training camps would inspire the passion that I need to perform at the standards that I established for myself," Clady stated.

Clady made $57,570,500 during his NFL playing career, according to Spotrac.com. That is the most a former Bronco has made in his NFL career.

"I am excited about what life holds for me going forward," Clady said.

