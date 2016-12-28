Duncan scores 18 as Boise State holds off Utah State

LOGAN, Utah -- Nick Duncan scored 18 points and grabbed the offensive rebound of a missed free throw with two seconds remaining as Boise State survived to defeat Utah State 83-80 in a Mountain West Conference opener Wednesday night.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos (8-4, 1-0) with 21 points and an emphatic dunk near the end, Justinian Jessup added 19 points and James Reid 10.

The teams combined for just 21 turnovers in a contest with eight lead changes and eight ties.

Jalen Moore, a career-high 24 points, capped a late rally with two foul shots that saw the Aggies (6-6, 0-1) go on an 11-3 run to surge ahead 61-58.

Boise State went back up by eight, but Koby McEwen - 17 points, all after halftime - scored on a three-point play and a 3-pointer, cutting the gap to 82-80 with three seconds left.

Then Jessup made the first of two foul shots and Duncan grabbed the rebound on the miss.

Copyright 2016 KTVB