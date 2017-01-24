California running back commits to Boise State

BOISE - California high school running backs have been a tremendous addition for the Boise State football program, producing players like Ian Johnson, Doug Martin, Jeremy McNichols and Alexander Mattison.

Drake Beasley might be the next in line to follow those paths.

The three-star running back tweeted Saturday that he verbally committed to Coach Harsin and the Broncos after taking his official visit this past weekend.

Beasley rushed for over 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns during his junior season at Loyola High School. He began collecting offers from several PAC-12 schools, including UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado.

However, Beasley transferred to to La Canada High School for his senior season but was ruled ineligible for the year because his transfer was deemed solely for athletic purposes and coaches at La Canada has influence in the transfer.

Despite not playing his senior season, Beasley still garnered several division one offers.

