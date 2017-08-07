Broncos return to old ways, recognize four seniors on outside of Albertsons Stadium

Cedrick Wilson (Photo: Boise State University football)

BOISE -- The Boise State football program revealed their 2017 "banner boys" on Monday .

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, center Mason Hampton, linebacker Gabe Perez and tight end Jake Roh will each be recognized on outside of Albertsons Stadium this season.

The new banners are going up!

First one up: WR Cedrick Wilson, who will be on the "discipline" banner! pic.twitter.com/CnjEX8zHln — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 7, 2017

One year after emphasizing program achievements on the banners, like conference championships and consecutive bowl appearances, the Broncos will once against honor individual players, acknowledging four seniors.

🚨Here are the 2017 banner reveals!🚨 From L-R on Albertsons Stadium it'll go Wilson-Hampton-Perez-Roh! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Dlz947v3Gw — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 7, 2017

Next to each player will be a word that relates to the mantra of the program. Wilson will be the face of "Discipline," Hampton exemplifies the "Blue Collar" attitude, Perez will define "Passion" and Roh will stand next to "Toughness."

The tradition of hanging banners started back in 2009. The words 'discipline,' 'toughness' and 'passion' have been used multiple times prior to this year, but "Blue Collar" makes it's debut this fall.

The new banners will be hung on the Broadway Avenue side of Albertsons Stadium over the next week.

Past Banner Boys:

Release Date: August 12, 2016

LB - Ben Weaver (14 consecutive bowl games)

WR - Thomas Sperbeck (18 conference championship)

LB - Tanner Vallejo (nation's best winning percentage since 2000)

Release Date: August 12, 2015

FS - Darian Thompson (Discipline)

C - Marcus Henry (Toughness)

WR - Shane Williams-Rhodes (Conviction)

CB - Donte Deayon (Relentless)

Release Date: August 11, 2014

WR - Matt Miller (Discipline)

N - Corey Bell (Toughness)

RB - Jay Ajayi (Conviction)

CB - Donte Deayon (Bleed Blue)

Release Date: July 12, 2013

OL - Charles Leno, Jr. (Effort)

OL- Matt Paradis (Toughness)

QB - Joe Southwick (Intelligence)

DT- Ricky Tjong-A-Tjoe (Attitude)

Release Date: May 24, 2012

WR - Mitch Burroughs (Passion)

CB - Jamar Taylor (Excellence)

CB - Jerrell Gavis (Relentless)

RB - D.J. Harper (Toughness)

Release Date: August 1, 2011

QB - Kellen Moore (Excellence)

RB - Doug Martin (Relentless)

DE - Shea McClellin (Toughness)

S - George Iloka (Passion)

Release Date: 2010

S - Jeron Johnson

DE - Ryan Winterswyk

WR - Austin Pettis

Release Date: 2009*

CB - Kyle Wilson

TE - Richie Brockel

*Chris Petersen was one of the banners in 2009

© 2017 KTVB-TV