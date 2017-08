Wide receiver Akilian Butler (81) turns are runs after making a catch. (PHOTO: Jay Tust/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise State football team took to the practice field Thursday morning for Day 3 of fall camp. The practice was earlier than normal so that the team could attend the celebration of life for legendary Boise State coach Lyle Smith, who passed away last week at the age of 101.





© 2017 KTVB-TV