Boise State junior Michael Young

BOISE -- Boise State junior Michael Young was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Young was booked at 3:39 a.m. for suspicion of driving while under the influence.

The Ada Country Sheriff's Office site statute 18-8004(1)(a)M, which reads:

"It is unlawful for any person who is under the influence of alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substances, or any combination of alcohol, drugs and/or any other intoxicating substances, or who has an alcohol concentration of 0.08, as defined in subsection (4) of this section, or more, as shown by analysis of his blood, urine, or breath, to drive or be in actual physical control of a motor vehicle within this state, whether upon a highway, street or bridge, or upon public or private property open to the public."

Young's arrest comes on the heels of the Broncos' lost to Virginia on Friday night.

MORE: Virginia hands Boise State it's worst home loss since 2001

Young transferred to Boise State this summer from Dodge City Community College in Kansas City where he recorded 42 tackles (28 solo) and three tackles-for-loss.

Young was listed as a starter at cornerback heading into the season, but he has set to start a game. He did not suit up for the season-opener, and has been used in a backup role in each of the last three games. Young has a career-high four tackles in a 42-23 loss to Virginia on Friday.

This is the second arrest of a Boise State football player in eight days. Defensive lineman David Moa was arrested for disturbing the peace after allegedly getting into a shoving match with a man outside of a Boise nightclub.

MORE: Boise State DL David moa arrested

Head coach Bryan Harsin said that an potential suspension for Moa would be handled internally. Moa did not play the first two defensive series for Boise State against Virginia and missed the entire first quarter.

© 2017 KTVB-TV