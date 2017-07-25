Boise State trio named to Preseason All-MW Team; Rypien not included

LAS VEGAS -- A trio of Boise State football players were named to the Preseason All-Mountain Team on Tuesday.
Not included in the group: two-time All-MW quarterback Brett Rypien or 1,000-yard wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.
BREAKING: #BoiseState's preseason All-@MountainWest Team honorees:— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 25, 2017
OL - Mason Hampton
DL - David Moa
CB - Tyler Horton pic.twitter.com/VrW6kxRKQ7
Wyoming junior quarterback Josh Allen got the nod over Rypien and was also picked as the preseason offensive player of the year in the conference. Rypien claimed All-MW First Team honors following both his freshman and sophomore seasons.
MORE: Rypien adds Davey O'Brien Award to preseason watch list collection
At wide receiver, Colorado State senior Michael Gallup and UNLV senior Donte Boyd each received preseason honors. Gallup tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (14) in 2016, and had the second-most receiving yards in the league (1,272). Boyd was limited to 10 games due to an injury, but still managed to haul in 45 catches for 746 yards and four scores.
Wilson was named an honorable mention following his first season in the Mountain West in 2016. He caught 56 passes for 1,129 yards. He was third in the league with 11 touchdown receptions and ranked eighth in the FBS in yards per catch (20.16).
Senior center Mason Hampton, junior defensive tackle David Moa and junior cornerback Tyler Horton were the three Broncos to receive recognition by the media at the Mountain West Media Summit.
Hampton returns after starting 11 of 13 games at center for the Broncos last season. He also landed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List this summer, an award give to the top center in the country. This is the fifth time in seven years that Boise State has had at least one offensive lineman make the preseason All-MW team.
Moa is coming of an impressive season, one in which he earned First Team All-MW honors a year ago. He led the conference in sacks and was second on Boise State with 10.5 tackles-for-loss.
Horton made one of the biggest plays of the 2016 season for the Broncos. He returned an interception 85-yards for a touchdown in the home-opener against Washington State. He finished the season with 35 tackles, one interception and tied for 7th in the league with nine pass breakups.
2017 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB - Josh Allen, Junior, Wyoming
WR - Michael Gallup, Senior, Colorado State
WR - Devonte Boyd, Senior, UNLV
RB - Rashaad Penny, Senior, San Diego State
RB - Tyrone Owens, Junior, New Mexico
OL - Jake Bennett, Senior, Colorado State
OL - Austin Corbett, Senior, Nevada
OL - Dejon Allen, Senior, Hawai‘i
OL - Aaron Jenkins, Junior, New Mexico
OL - Mason Hampton, Senior, Boise State
TE - David Wells, Senior, San Diego State
Defense
DL - David Moa, Junior, Boise State
DL - Malik Reed, Junior, Nevada
DL - Garrett Hughes, Senior, New Mexico
DL - Mike Hughes, Jr., Senior, UNLV
LB - Jahlani Tavai, Junior, Hawai‘i
LB - Logan Wilson, Sophomore, Wyoming
LB - Frank Ginda, Junior, San José State
DB - Andrew Wingard, Junior, Wyoming
DB - Andre Chachere, Senior, San José State
DB - Tyler Horton, Junior, Boise State
DB - Trayvon Henderson, Senior, Hawai‘i
Specialists
P Michael Carrizosa, Senior, San José State
PK John Baron II, Junior, San Diego State
RET Rashaad Penny, Senior, San Diego State
Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Allen, Jr., QB, Wyoming
Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Wingard, Jr., DB, Wyoming
Special Teams Player of the Year: Rashaad Penny, Sr., KR, San Diego State
History of Boise State players on Preseason All-MW Teams
2016
QB - Brett Rypien
End of season result: First Team All-MW
WR - Thomas Sperbeck
End of season result: First Team All-MW
PK - Tyler Rausa
End of season result: No postseason honors
2015
OL - Marcus Henry
End of season result: First Team All-MW
OL - Rees Odhiambo
End of season result: First Team All-MW
DL - Kamalei Correa
End of season result: Second Team All-MW
LB - Tanner Vallejo
End of season result: Honorable Mention
DB - Donte Deayon
End of season result: Second Team All-MW
DB - Darian Thompson
End of season result: First Team All-MW
2014
WR - Matt Miller
End of season result: No postseason honors
RB - Jay Ajayi
End of season result: First Team All-MW
DB - Donte Deayon
End of season result: Second Team All-MW
DB - Jeremy Ioane
End of season result: No postseason honors
2013
OL - Charles Leno
End of season result: First Team All-MW
OL - Matt Paradis
End of season result: Second Team All-MW
DL - Demarcus Lawrence
End of season result: First Team All-MW
2012
WR - Matt Miller
End of season result: Second Team All-MW
OL - Joe Kellogg
End of season result: No postseason honors
DL - Mike Atkinson
End of season result: First Team All-MW
DB - Jamar Taylor
End of season result: First Team All-MW
RET - Mitch Burroughs
*Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year
End of season result: No postseason honors
2011
QB - Kellen Moore*
*Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
End of season result: First Team All-MW; Offensive Player of the Year
RB - Doug Martin
End of season result: First Team All-MW
OL - Nate Potter
End of season result: First Team All-MW
OL - Thomas Byrd
End of season result: No postseason honors
DL - Billy Winn
End of season result: Second Team All-MW
DL - Shea McClellin
End of season result: First Team All-MW
DB - George Iloka
End of season result: First Team All-MW
