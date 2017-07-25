Boise State trio named to Preseason All-MW Team; Rypien not included

Nose tackle David Moa #55 of the Boise State Broncos applies pressure to quarterback Kent Myers #2 of the Utah State Aggies during second half action on October 1, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 21-10. (Photo: Loren Orr, 2016 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- A trio of Boise State football players were named to the Preseason All-Mountain Team on Tuesday.

Not included in the group: two-time All-MW quarterback Brett Rypien or 1,000-yard wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

OL - Mason Hampton

DL - David Moa

Wyoming junior quarterback Josh Allen got the nod over Rypien and was also picked as the preseason offensive player of the year in the conference. Rypien claimed All-MW First Team honors following both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

At wide receiver, Colorado State senior Michael Gallup and UNLV senior Donte Boyd each received preseason honors. Gallup tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (14) in 2016, and had the second-most receiving yards in the league (1,272). Boyd was limited to 10 games due to an injury, but still managed to haul in 45 catches for 746 yards and four scores.

Wilson was named an honorable mention following his first season in the Mountain West in 2016. He caught 56 passes for 1,129 yards. He was third in the league with 11 touchdown receptions and ranked eighth in the FBS in yards per catch (20.16).

Senior center Mason Hampton, junior defensive tackle David Moa and junior cornerback Tyler Horton were the three Broncos to receive recognition by the media at the Mountain West Media Summit.

Hampton returns after starting 11 of 13 games at center for the Broncos last season. He also landed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List this summer, an award give to the top center in the country. This is the fifth time in seven years that Boise State has had at least one offensive lineman make the preseason All-MW team.

Moa is coming of an impressive season, one in which he earned First Team All-MW honors a year ago. He led the conference in sacks and was second on Boise State with 10.5 tackles-for-loss.

Horton made one of the biggest plays of the 2016 season for the Broncos. He returned an interception 85-yards for a touchdown in the home-opener against Washington State. He finished the season with 35 tackles, one interception and tied for 7th in the league with nine pass breakups.

2017 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB - Josh Allen, Junior, Wyoming

WR - Michael Gallup, Senior, Colorado State

WR - Devonte Boyd, Senior, UNLV

RB - Rashaad Penny, Senior, San Diego State

RB - Tyrone Owens, Junior, New Mexico

OL - Jake Bennett, Senior, Colorado State

OL - Austin Corbett, Senior, Nevada

OL - Dejon Allen, Senior, Hawai‘i

OL - Aaron Jenkins, Junior, New Mexico

OL - Mason Hampton, Senior, Boise State

TE - David Wells, Senior, San Diego State

Defense

DL - David Moa, Junior, Boise State

DL - Malik Reed, Junior, Nevada

DL - Garrett Hughes, Senior, New Mexico

DL - Mike Hughes, Jr., Senior, UNLV

LB - Jahlani Tavai, Junior, Hawai‘i

LB - Logan Wilson, Sophomore, Wyoming

LB - Frank Ginda, Junior, San José State

DB - Andrew Wingard, Junior, Wyoming

DB - Andre Chachere, Senior, San José State

DB - Tyler Horton, Junior, Boise State

DB - Trayvon Henderson, Senior, Hawai‘i

Specialists

P Michael Carrizosa, Senior, San José State

PK John Baron II, Junior, San Diego State

RET Rashaad Penny, Senior, San Diego State

Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Allen, Jr., QB, Wyoming

Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Wingard, Jr., DB, Wyoming

Special Teams Player of the Year: Rashaad Penny, Sr., KR, San Diego State

History of Boise State players on Preseason All-MW Teams

2016

QB - Brett Rypien

End of season result: First Team All-MW

WR - Thomas Sperbeck

End of season result: First Team All-MW

PK - Tyler Rausa

End of season result: No postseason honors

2015

OL - Marcus Henry

End of season result: First Team All-MW

OL - Rees Odhiambo

End of season result: First Team All-MW

DL - Kamalei Correa

End of season result: Second Team All-MW

LB - Tanner Vallejo

End of season result: Honorable Mention

DB - Donte Deayon

End of season result: Second Team All-MW

DB - Darian Thompson

End of season result: First Team All-MW

2014

WR - Matt Miller

End of season result: No postseason honors

RB - Jay Ajayi

End of season result: First Team All-MW

DB - Donte Deayon

End of season result: Second Team All-MW

DB - Jeremy Ioane

End of season result: No postseason honors

2013

OL - Charles Leno

End of season result: First Team All-MW

OL - Matt Paradis

End of season result: Second Team All-MW

DL - Demarcus Lawrence

End of season result: First Team All-MW

2012

WR - Matt Miller

End of season result: Second Team All-MW

OL - Joe Kellogg

End of season result: No postseason honors

DL - Mike Atkinson

End of season result: First Team All-MW

DB - Jamar Taylor

End of season result: First Team All-MW

RET - Mitch Burroughs

*Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year

End of season result: No postseason honors

2011

QB - Kellen Moore*

*Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

End of season result: First Team All-MW; Offensive Player of the Year

RB - Doug Martin

End of season result: First Team All-MW

OL - Nate Potter

End of season result: First Team All-MW

OL - Thomas Byrd

End of season result: No postseason honors

DL - Billy Winn

End of season result: Second Team All-MW

DL - Shea McClellin

End of season result: First Team All-MW

DB - George Iloka

End of season result: First Team All-MW

