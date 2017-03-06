Close LIVE BLOG: Boise State spring ball kicks off Monday KTVB 12:13 PM. MST March 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Live Blog Boise State spring ball kicks off Copyright 2017 KTVB CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Maple Street house fire in Nampa Civil forfeiture bill moves to state senate Update: Horse rescued from deep snow is making great progress Boise River close to flood stage Anniversary of church shooting one day away Thousands rally to support Idaho public lands Revised Travel Ban Attorney General talks about Dietrich case St. Al's neurosurgeons using new technology More Stories Proposed bill would protect homeowners from squatters Mar. 6, 2017, 4:54 p.m. Trump issues revised travel ban for six… Mar. 6, 2017, 7:57 a.m. Mountain Home dentist charged with selling sedatives Mar. 6, 2017, 11:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs