Boise State signing day: Meet the new Broncos

BOISE - The Boise State football team bolstered its ranks on Wednesday as players made it official by signing their national letters of intent.

The Broncos' 2017 recruiting class features a total of 19 signees so far. Five of them - including three of the four junior college transfers - already signed their letters back in December.

#BoiseState recruiting facts for Class of '17.



They sent…

•15K texts

•12K letters

Made…

•1K calls

•70-80 offers

Had…

•65-70 official visits

KTVB will be updating the list below as players shift from commits to signees.

SIGNED IN DECEMBER

Marques Evans

CB

Newbury Park, CA (Newbury Park HS)

5'11'' 171

Evans committed to the Broncos back in August over offers from four other Mountain West Schools. The Newbury Park, CA native told scout.com the Boise State was always a school he wanted to play for. Evans elected to graduate early from high school and has already joined the team. He's expected to participate in spring camp.

CB Marques Evans, who is already enrolled and on campus.

John Ojukwu

OT

Boise (Boise HS)

6'5'' 285

The only local player to accept a scholarship offer from the Broncos, Boise High School standout John Ojukwu committed to the Broncos back in October. Like Marques Evans, Ojukwu graduated early, signed in December and is already on the team.

Ojukwu said he put on 100 pounds in one year to up his recruiting profile.

Ojukwu said he put on 100 pounds in one year to up his recruiting profile.

Rathen Ricedorff

QB

Show Low, AZ (Mesa CC)

6'1'' 190

One of the more intriguing early signees, dual-threat quarterback Rathen Ricedorff was named Junior College All-American just days after committing to the Broncos in December. Last season at Mesa Community College in Arizona, Ricedorff threw for 4,082 yards and 47 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He'll join junior Brett Rypien and redshirt freshman Jake Constantine in the quarterbacks room this spring.

Michael Young

S

Dodge City, KS (Dodge City CC)

5'11'' 205

Another junior college transfer to sign with the Broncos in December, safety Michael Young plans to join the Broncos for spring camp. According to scout.com, Young had offers from a number of Group of Five teams before ultimately choosing Boise State.

Zach Troughton

OT

Maxwell, CA (Butte College)

6'5'' 310

Big man Zach Troughton brings size to an O-line that is now without starters Mario Yakoo, Steven Baggett and Travis Averill. A JC transfer from Butte College in Maxwell, CA, Troughton is already on campus and expected to compete this spring.

SIGNED ON NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT DAY

Drake Beasley Jr.

RB

Los Angeles, CA (Loyola HS)

5'11'' 195

Los Angeles running back Drake Beasley follows in the footsteps of fellow Californians Ian Johnson, Doug Martin, Jeremy McNichols and Alexander Mattison, keeping the California-to-Boise running back pipeline alive and well. The three-star back rushed for over 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns during his junior year and Loyola High School. Beasley had offers from seven Power 5 schools, but he got caught up in a transfer rule controversy and was ruled ineligible as a senior at La Canada. Beasley is ranked No. 8 among running backs in the West.

Coach Marks on the addition of the newest RB Drake Beasley --quite the journey to getting to Boise!

Breydon Boyd

ILB

Katy, TX (Katy HS)

6'3'' 220

Boise State

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Texas linebacker Breydon Boyd is one of the best recruits from the 2017 class. Described as an exceptional pass rusher, Boyd participated in the Broncos' elite camp last summer, and gave his verbal commitment to the team before camp ended.

Boyd before signing.

DC Andy Avalos comments on LB Breydon Boyd.

Jermani Brown

CB

Midlothian, VA (Midlothian HS)

5'10'' 170

The first signee on National Letter of Intent Day, Jermani (prounced like "Germany") Brown represents the East Coast in the 2017 recruiting class. Brown is originally from California where he developed a relationship with Boise State defensive back coach Ashley Ambrose during his junior season at Calabasas High School. He was given a four-star ranking by several recruiting sites, making him one of the highest-rated recruits in Boise State history.

DB Jermani Brown was our first signee of #NSD17.

Damon Cole

WR

El Cerrito, CA (El Cerrito HS)

6'1'' 163

Cole announced his verbal commitment to Boise State less than 48 hours before signing day. But it was well worth the wait. He has been described as one of the hottest receiver recruits in the West, and had offers from multiple Mountain West schools. Cole visited Boise State last weekend and gave his verbal on Monday. Scout.com attributed it to Cole's existing relationship with new BSU receivers coach Eric Kiesau.

Chase Cord

QB

Peoria, AZ (Sunrise Mountain HS)

6'3'' 195

The latest quarterback to join the Broncos is highly-touted Arizona recruit Chase Cord. The signal caller, who last fall became the state's all-time leader in touchdown passes, got scholarship offers from a dozen FBS schools. But he chose Boise State back in May and made it official on signing day. A true dual-threat, Cord rushed for more than a thousand yards during his junior campaign. Cord will join fellow quarterbacks junior Brett Rypien, JC transfer Rathen Ricedorff and redshirt freshman Jake Constantine.

Octavius Evans

WR

Center, TX (Center HS)

6'2'' 190

One of the last commits in the 2017 recruiting class, Octavius Evans gave his verbal just three days before signing day. Evans reportedly had offers from Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. With his size and speed, the Texas standout will make a welcome addition to Boise State depleted receiving corps. Receivers coach Eric Kiesau said Evans "looks the part right now," and added that he's a quiet, humble player that will fit in great with the Broncos' blue-collar program

Tyreque Jones

S

San Bernardino, CA (San Gorgonio HS)

6'1'' 180

Boise State defensive backs coach Ashley Ambrose described Tyreque Jones a hard hitter. "It was amazing to see that kid play," Ambrose said. He also added that Jones' mom impressed coaches during their home visit with her cooking skills.

Things to know about S Tyreque Jones (@LegedaryT2)

• Hard hitter

Things to know about S Tyreque Jones: Hard hitter, His mom is a great cook

Roman Kafentzis

S

Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS)

6'2'' 200

Roman Kefentzis comes to Boise State from Southern California power Mater Dei. Kafentzis, a 6-2, 200-pounder, is listed as a safety, but he sees a Tanner Vallejo-type fit in Boise State's defensive scheme. His father, Kurt, played in the NFL in the late 1980s, and is friends with Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice.

Kekaula Kaniho

CB

Kahuku, HI (Kahuku HS)

5'11'' 170

The lone recruit from the Rainbow State, Kahuka High School product Kekaula Kaniho had an impressive senior year, returning five interceptions for touchdowns, just one shy of the national high school record. The effort earned him Hawaii Defensive Player of the Year. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Washington State, Colorado, Vanderbilt, among others.

Aisa Kelemete

DE

Pocatello, ID (Highland HS)

6'3'' 215

Kelemete, a linebacker out of Highland High School in Pocatello, executed a double-flip during his recruitment. He was one of the earliest Bronco commits last summer but switched to Washington State in December. He recommitted to Boise State earlier this month giving the Broncos a talented in-state defensive end.

Isiah Moore

OL

Tiffin, OH (Mesa CC)

6'4'' 305

Moore stood by his commitment to the Broncos despite getting some late interest from Pac-12 teams like Arizona and UCLA. He is one of five junior college transfers in the 2017 class. With his size, he could contribute immediately. Moore has three years to use his two remaining seasons of eligibility.

"Isiah (Moore) might be one of the highest rated recruits that we've ever had here. And he made us work." - OL coach Scott Huff

Ezekiel Noa

ILB

La Mesa, CA (Helix HS)

6'0'' 231

Hailing from the same high school as NFL running back Reggie Bush and former Boise State star (and current Cleveland Browns cornerback) Jamar Taylor, Ezekiel Noa will be a welcome addition to the Broncos already talented linebacking corps.

Coach Avalos very excited about Cali LB Ezekiel Noa instincts

Cartrell Thomas

WR

Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS)

5'8'' 153

Undersized but big on talent, Cartrell Thomas is a speedy receiver from the Dallas area. He was rated as the No. 21 wideout in the state of Texas, and chose Boise State over a list of offers that included Texas Tech, Utah and Illinois.

New WR coach on Cartrell Thomas, who is a little undersized... for now. Big time production though.

Riley Whimpey

LB

San Clemente, CA (San Clemente HS)

6'2" 210

A three-star recruit from San Clemente High School in California, Whimpey set the school record with 172 tackles in 2014, leading the Tritons to the league title. He committed to Boise State two years ago, and recently returned from an LDS mission. His older brothers both played for Utah State.

Where is head coach Bryan Harsin headed after National Signing Day? "Disneyland, the happiest place on earth."



"Disneyland, the happiest place on earth." pic.twitter.com/BwotMOgs2I — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 1, 2017

