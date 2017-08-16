BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Brett Rypien #4 of the Boise State Broncos passing during first half action against the Washington State Cougars on September 10, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BOISE - The preseason accolades keep on coming for Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien. On Wednesday he was named to the Manning Award Watch List.

Rypien is one of 30 signal-callers on the list, along with two others from the Mountain West Conference: Colorado State's Nick Stevens and Wyoming's Josh Allen.

The award goes annually to the most outstanding quarterback in college football.

This marks the fifth preseason watch list for Rypien. He was previously named a candidate for the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, the Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team, the Wuerffel Trophy, and the Davey O'Brien Award.

The Broncos will face candidates for the Manning Award in their first two games of the season.

Boise State opens the season by hosting Troy - and quarterback Brandon Silvers - at Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 2.

Rypien and the Broncos will travel to Pullman on Sept. 9 for a highly anticipated matchup against Washington State and quarterback Luke Falk, who was also named the Manning Award Watch List on Wednesday.

The winner of the Manning Award will be announced the week after the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists:

C Mason Hampton

Rimington Trophy

OL Archie Lewis

Outland Trophy

NT David Moa

Bednarik Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Outland Trophy

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

TE Jake Roh

Mackey Award

QB Brett Rypien

Maxwell Award

Walter Camp Award

Davey O'Brien Award

Manning Award

Wuerffel Trophy

Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team

WR Cedrick Wilson

Biletnikoff Award

Paul Hornung Award

