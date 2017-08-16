BOISE - The preseason accolades keep on coming for Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien. On Wednesday he was named to the Manning Award Watch List.
Rypien is one of 30 signal-callers on the list, along with two others from the Mountain West Conference: Colorado State's Nick Stevens and Wyoming's Josh Allen.
The award goes annually to the most outstanding quarterback in college football.
This marks the fifth preseason watch list for Rypien. He was previously named a candidate for the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, the Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team, the Wuerffel Trophy, and the Davey O'Brien Award.
The Broncos will face candidates for the Manning Award in their first two games of the season.
Boise State opens the season by hosting Troy - and quarterback Brandon Silvers - at Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 2.
Rypien and the Broncos will travel to Pullman on Sept. 9 for a highly anticipated matchup against Washington State and quarterback Luke Falk, who was also named the Manning Award Watch List on Wednesday.
The winner of the Manning Award will be announced the week after the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists:
C Mason Hampton
Rimington Trophy
OL Archie Lewis
Outland Trophy
NT David Moa
Bednarik Award
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Outland Trophy
Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
TE Jake Roh
Mackey Award
QB Brett Rypien
Maxwell Award
Walter Camp Award
Davey O'Brien Award
Manning Award
Wuerffel Trophy
Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team
WR Cedrick Wilson
Biletnikoff Award
Paul Hornung Award
