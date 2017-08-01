Head coach Bryan Harsin steps in and fires a pass at tight end Alec Dhaenens (87) (Photo: Jay Tust / KTVB)

Using our app? Tap here to go inside the lines with a photo gallery from Jay Tust. To see the live blog in the KTVB app, go to the sports section. To see the live blog in the Bronco Roundup app, tap MORE FB: News on the home screen.

© 2017 KTVB-TV