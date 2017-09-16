Boise State DL David Moa arrested

BOISE -- Boise State defensive standout David Moa was arrested early Saturday morning on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Boise Police Officers were alerted to a fight outside of a nightclub on the 100 block of south 6th Street at approximately 1:53 a.m., according to the police report.

Moa, 21, and Trevor Buffi, 25, were seen shoving each other, yelling and challenging each other to fight.

Both men were arrested for disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, and later released.

Boise State is aware of the situation involving Moa and released the following statement:

"We take this matter very seriously and will handle it appropriately and internally, as we do with all conduct-related issues."

Moa has started 15 straight games for Boise State, tied for the longest active streak on the football team. The junior has eight tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a sack through three games this season.

Moa burst onto the scene as a sophomore last season. He led the Broncos with 8.5 sacks and earned All-Mountain West first team honors.

