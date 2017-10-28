Boise State bowl eligible with commanding win over Utah State

Oct 28, 2017; Logan, UT, USA; Utah State Aggies cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (36) forces Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) out of bounds during the second quarter at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Nicoll, Chris Nicoll)

LOGAN, Utah - Brett Rypien passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday night to help Boise State become bowl eligible with a 41-14 win over Utah State.



Montell Cozart added 110 yards on 5-of-7 passing and two TD passes for the Broncos (6-2, 4-0 Mountain West), who became the last unbeaten team in the conference after Colorado State and Fresno State lost their matchups on Saturday.



Rypien had two TD passes in the first eight minutes to stake Boise State to a 14-0 lead. Cozart made it 21-7 with a TD pass early in the second quarter and Rypien added his third TD pass in the final minute of the first half to make it 28-7 at the break.



Alexander Mattison ran 19 times for 110 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards and a score for the Broncos.



Ron'quavion Tarver had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (4-5, 2-3).

