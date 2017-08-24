Boise State: 'No stone left unturned' to improve fan experience at home football games

Oct 15, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos take the field before first half action against the Colorado State Rams at Albertsons Stadium. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - The Boise State Athletic Department says "no stone was left unturned" in an effort to improve the fan experience before and during home games at Albertsons Stadium this fall.

Improvements include in-game features like fireworks displays after every touchdown (not just pre-game), more replays on the video board, and an in-stadium DJ.

"Our fans are the lifeblood of our program," the university said in a news release. "The team feeds off their energy, and simply put, an improved fan experience improves our home-field advantage."

Also new this year, KTVB's Maggie O'Mara will serve as the on-field voice of the Broncos, providing a new in-stadium experience for fans at the games.

“I’m really excited and honored to be the new on-field host for Boise State Football," O'Mara said. "I’ll be there on the Blue with a variety of cool guests during game breaks and at halftime. We’re hoping to make the home game experience even more fun, and high energy for all the amazing fans at Albertsons Stadium.“

The new in-stadium DJ will be Faraji Wright, a former Boise State standout player and current recording artist, known in the music industry as Rexx Life Raj. He will take over the audio system inside Albertsons Stadium during pregame for every home contest this year, and provide music during key moments throughout the game.

Also, former #BoiseState OL Faraji Wright, aka @RexxLifeRaj, as the pregame DJ? That should be AWESOME!o pic.twitter.com/zAj12CukQ6 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 24, 2017

Another change that is sure to please fans: Boise State says the video board will feature more replays with better angles, additional statistics and real-time highlight packages.

Other changes include a long list of new concessions vendors in the stadium (see a full list here), a new Tailgate Zone on DeChevrieux Field, the Broncos' grass practice field, and discounted gear - 25 percent off - at the Bronco Shop on Mondays ahead of home games.

Boise State also noted the earlier kick-off times for several of the home games this season - something fans have been asking for after years of late-night games - including the first day game in nearly four years.

For the season opener against Troy on Sept. 2, the traditional Bronco Walk will pay tribute to Lyle Smith, the legendary former Boise State coach and athletic director, who passed away in July at the age of 101. Players and coaches will follow Bronco Circle to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame, where 101 blue and orange flowers will be dropped at the base of the statue of Coach Smith. Fans who want to be part of the celebration should be at the plaza by 11:15 a.m.

