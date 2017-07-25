Boise State and San Diego State picked to meet in 2017 MW Championship Game

LAS VEGAS -- For the seventh straight season, the Boise State football team will have the target on their backs.
The Broncos were picked to finish first in the Mountain Division in the preseason media poll that was revealed at the Mountain West Media Summit on Tuesday.
Boise State received 21 of 28 first-place votes. Colorado State was second in line with six first-place votes, followed by Wyoming who had one.
BREAKING: #BoiseState (Mountain) & #SDSU (West) have been picked to win their respective division and meet in the 2017 MW Championship. pic.twitter.com/UtNsXvTDc6— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 25, 2017
San Diego State is the unanimous favorite in the West Division. The two-time defending conference champions received all 28 first-place votes.
This is the second straight season that both Boise State and San Diego State were picked to win their respective division.
Boise State has now been favored to win either the league or their division every season since joining the Mountain West back in 2011, however, only twice have they finished the year on top. The Broncos were co-Champions in 2012 and won their first outright conference championship in 2014.
Mountain West Preseason Media Poll
Mountain Division
Mountain Division
1. Boise State (21) - 161 points
2. Colorado State (6) - 135 points
3. Wyoming (1) - 114
4. Air Force - 82 points
5. New Mexico - 68 points
6. Utah State - 28 points
West Division
1. San Diego State (28) - 168 points
2. Hawaii - 135 points
3. UNLV - 105 points
4. Nevada - 79 points
5. San Jose State - 54 points
6. Fresno State - 47 points
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs