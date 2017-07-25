Boise State and San Diego State picked to meet in 2017 MW Championship Game

BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Brian Harsin congratulates tight end Jake Roh #88 of the Boise State Broncos during first half action against the UNLV Rebels on November 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo: Loren Orr, 2016 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- For the seventh straight season, the Boise State football team will have the target on their backs.

The Broncos were picked to finish first in the Mountain Division in the preseason media poll that was revealed at the Mountain West Media Summit on Tuesday .

Boise State received 21 of 28 first-place votes. Colorado State was second in line with six first-place votes, followed by Wyoming who had one.

BREAKING: #BoiseState (Mountain) & #SDSU (West) have been picked to win their respective division and meet in the 2017 MW Championship. pic.twitter.com/UtNsXvTDc6 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 25, 2017

San Diego State is the unanimous favorite in the West Division. The two-time defending conference champions received all 28 first-place votes.

This is the second straight season that both Boise State and San Diego State were picked to win their respective division.

Boise State has now been favored to win either the league or their division every season since joining the Mountain West back in 2011, however, only twice have they finished the year on top. The Broncos were co-Champions in 2012 and won their first outright conference championship in 2014.

Mountain West Preseason Media Poll

Mountain Division

1. Boise State (21) - 161 points

2. Colorado State (6) - 135 points

3. Wyoming (1) - 114

4. Air Force - 82 points

5. New Mexico - 68 points

6. Utah State - 28 points

West Division

1. San Diego State (28) - 168 points

2. Hawaii - 135 points

3. UNLV - 105 points

4. Nevada - 79 points

5. San Jose State - 54 points

6. Fresno State - 47 points

