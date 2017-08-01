Boise State adds Prosser QB to roster; Weaver drops 35-pounds

BOISE -- The Broncos once again have a quarterback from Prosser, Washington on their roster.
Freshman Tanner Bolt has joined the Boise State football team as a walk-on. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound right-handed passer took part in his first collegiate practice on Tuesday and afterwards, head coach Bryan Harsin had some fun talking about the newest member of the quarterback group.
"We brought No. 11 out and gave it to him," joked Harsin.
"Coach (Zak) Hill had been talking to him and there was a relationship there. We had a newcomers meeting and he came in and introduced himself," Harsin explained. "He said he was from Prosser. I'm like, 'I have no idea where that's at.' He was floored. He didn't know how to answer that."
Bolt finished his prep career ranked third in school history in both passing yards (7,121) and touchdowns (96).
Another Prosser High School quarterback you may have heard of, Kellen Moore (2008 - 2011), holds the record for both, totaling 11,323 yards and 172 touchdowns.
"Great personality and a great kid," Harsin said of Bolt. "As far as his ability right now, we've had one day (of practice). I think he's thrown 10 passes out there, so we'll see."
Bolt is not wearing Moore's No. 11, but there is still some irony to the digits he dons.
Bolt was given No. 16, the same number that Harsin, a former walk-on quarterback himself, wore during his playing days at Boise State.
Below are some additional notes about the updated Boise State football roster. Included are position changes, walk-on players added, a breakdown of who gained and lost the most weight during the offseason and more.
Position Changes
A number of these happened during spring practice, but just to recap who has moved where over the last year.
(Old >> New)
WR >> SLB - Garrett Collingham, RS-Sophomore
WLB >> SLB - Will Heffner, RS-Sophomore
STUD >> SLB - Gabe Perez, RS-Senior
CB >> S - DeAndre Pierce, Sophomore
DT >> DE - Jabari Watson, RS-Freshman
DT >> STUD - Curtis Weaver, RS-Freshman
Walk-On Players
No. 16 - Tanner Bolt, Quarterback, Freshman
No. 30 - Ravon Alexander, Wide Receiver, Junior
No. 31 - Justin Collins, Wide Receiver, Sophomore
No. 39 - Mason Smith, Safety, Freshman*
No. 44 - Jace Richter, Safety, Freshman*
No. 49 - Quinn Skillin, Punter, RS Junior
No. 49 - John Mackesy, Linebacker, Junior
No. 51 - Daniel Cantrell, Long Snapper, Freshman*
No. 94 - Kevin Madigan, Kicker, Freshman
*Played at local high school programs
By School Recruited From
High School: 88
Junior College: 10
FCS: 3
FBS: 2
D-II: 1
By State
California - 47
Idaho - 20
Texas - 8
Arizona - 6
Nevada - 4
Oregon - 4
Utah - 3
Washington - 3
Hawaii - 2
Missouri - 2
Florida - 2
Colorado - 1
Ohio - 1
Tennessee - 1
Virginia - 1
Off-season weight changes
Pounds Gained:
TE - John Bates: +24 pounds
LB - Garrett Collingham: +24 pounds
LB - Bruno DeRose: +22 pounds
OT - Austin Dixon: +22 pounds
Pounds Lost:
STUD - Curtis Weaver: -35 pounds
TE - Chase Blakley: -13 pounds
CB - Tyler Horton: -10 pounds
OT - Ezra Cleveland: -9 pounds
