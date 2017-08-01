Boise State adds Prosser QB to roster; Weaver drops 35-pounds

Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin begins his fourth season as the leader at his alma mater (Photo: Jay Tust / KTVB)

BOISE -- The Broncos once again have a quarterback from Prosser, Washington on their roster.

Freshman Tanner Bolt has joined the Boise State football team as a walk-on. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound right-handed passer took part in his first collegiate practice on Tuesday and afterwards, head coach Bryan Harsin had some fun talking about the newest member of the quarterback group.

"We brought No. 11 out and gave it to him," joked Harsin.

"Coach (Zak) Hill had been talking to him and there was a relationship there. We had a newcomers meeting and he came in and introduced himself," Harsin explained. "He said he was from Prosser. I'm like, 'I have no idea where that's at.' He was floored. He didn't know how to answer that."



Bolt finished his prep career ranked third in school history in both passing yards (7,121) and touchdowns (96).

Another Prosser High School quarterback you may have heard of, Kellen Moore (2008 - 2011), holds the record for both, totaling 11,323 yards and 172 touchdowns.

"Great personality and a great kid," Harsin said of Bolt. "As far as his ability right now, we've had one day (of practice). I think he's thrown 10 passes out there, so we'll see."

Bolt is not wearing Moore's No. 11, but there is still some irony to the digits he dons.

Bolt was given No. 16, the same number that Harsin, a former walk-on quarterback himself, wore during his playing days at Boise State.

Below are some additional notes about the updated Boise State football roster. Included are position changes, walk-on players added, a breakdown of who gained and lost the most weight during the offseason and more.

Position Changes

A number of these happened during spring practice, but just to recap who has moved where over the last year.

(Old >> New)

WR >> SLB - Garrett Collingham, RS-Sophomore

WLB >> SLB - Will Heffner, RS-Sophomore

STUD >> SLB - Gabe Perez, RS-Senior

CB >> S - DeAndre Pierce, Sophomore

DT >> DE - Jabari Watson, RS-Freshman

DT >> STUD - Curtis Weaver, RS-Freshman

Walk-On Players

No. 16 - Tanner Bolt, Quarterback, Freshman

No. 30 - Ravon Alexander, Wide Receiver, Junior

No. 31 - Justin Collins, Wide Receiver, Sophomore

No. 39 - Mason Smith, Safety, Freshman*

No. 44 - Jace Richter, Safety, Freshman*

No. 49 - Quinn Skillin, Punter, RS Junior

No. 49 - John Mackesy, Linebacker, Junior

No. 51 - Daniel Cantrell, Long Snapper, Freshman*

No. 94 - Kevin Madigan, Kicker, Freshman

*Played at local high school programs

By School Recruited From

High School: 88

Junior College: 10

FCS: 3

FBS: 2

D-II: 1

By State

California - 47

Idaho - 20

Texas - 8

Arizona - 6

Nevada - 4

Oregon - 4

Utah - 3

Washington - 3

Hawaii - 2

Missouri - 2

Florida - 2

Colorado - 1

Ohio - 1

Tennessee - 1

Virginia - 1

Off-season weight changes

Pounds Gained:

TE - John Bates: +24 pounds

LB - Garrett Collingham: +24 pounds

LB - Bruno DeRose: +22 pounds

OT - Austin Dixon: +22 pounds

Pounds Lost:

STUD - Curtis Weaver: -35 pounds

TE - Chase Blakley: -13 pounds

CB - Tyler Horton: -10 pounds

OT - Ezra Cleveland: -9 pounds

