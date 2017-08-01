Boise State adds 2 running back commits

BOISE - Boise State added two new running back commits for the class of 2018 on Tuesday.

Centennial High School (Peoria, AZ) standout running back Zidane Thomas announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to Boise State.

Thomas rushed for 2,329 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall as a junior for Centennial. He chose Boise State over reported offers from Iowa State, UMass, and Northern Arizona.

I am humble & blessed to be committing to Boise state pic.twitter.com/GCfRufXoss — zidane🇯🇲 (@foreign_zidane) August 1, 2017

Less than two hours later, another running back made his intentions known. Andrew Van Buren from Chaminade College Prep (CA) took to Twitter to announce that, he too, was committing to Boise State’s 2018 recruiting class.

Van Buren rushed for 542 yards on 90 carries last fall while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also played safety on the defensive side of the ball. Van Buren chose Boise State over reported offers from UCLA, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa State, Boston College, Colorado State, and many other Mountain West schools.

With Tuesday’s new additions, Boise State now has 10 known commitments in the 2018 recruiting class.





